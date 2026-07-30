Leading Physicist Debunks Foundation of Canada's Net Zero Goals

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The International Climate Science Coalition--Canada (ICSC-Canada) and the National Citizens Coalition (NCC) alert Canadians to the work of Professor William A. van Wijngaarden of the Physics Department at York University in Toronto in which he demonstrates that there is no human-made climate crisis and futile efforts to "stop climate change" will cause serious damage to our society:

Prof van Wijngaarden shows there is no human-made climate crisis and net zero will cause serious damage to society Post this

Professor van Wijngaarden concludes his on-line presentation, "Net zero efforts to outlaw fossil fuels, reduce cattle numbers & fertilizer use, endanger the food supply & make it impossible to preserve standard of living and, most significantly, are not supported by scientific evidence!"

ICSC-Canada executive director Tom Harris said, "Canadians are justified to ask our elected representatives and the financial institutions that are the custodians of our wealth:

'In the light of Professor van Wijngaarden's findings, as well as those of thousands of scientists whose work is summarized in the Climate Change Reconsidered series of reports of the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, how do Canada's net zero policies benefit me and my family?

'How does committing another $100 billion in debt (to 2029) for fighting climate change affect the environment and the economy?'"

Harris explains, "Despite over USD$16 trillion being spent globally trying to moderate climate, the predictions of human induced climate catastrophe have never materialized or even been scientifically demonstrated. So, now is the time for an unbiased public debate about climate change, where the custodians of our national wealth can explain to Canadians why net zero is a good investment for our families."

NCC director Alexander Brown adds, "To encourage such a debate to take place, Canadians concerned about the future of our country should write to financial institutions and elected representatives to demand a public debate about this critical issue before yet billions of dollars more are wasted trying to achieve net zero."

Citizens who would want help writing and sending such letters are asked to contact Tom Harris at [email protected] or Richard Décarie at [email protected] or #realismeclimatique.



Tom Harris, Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition--Canada

Richard Décarie, Réalisme Climatique Canada

Alexander Brown is a director of the National Citizens Coalition

About the issuers of this release:

ICSC-Canada is a federally incorporated, not-for-profit coalition of scientists, economists and energy and policy experts working to promote a better understanding of climate science and to foster a rational, evidence-based discussion about sensible and realistic responses to climate change.

Climate Realism Canada produces podcasts on climate realism from a Canadian perspective, and particularly a Québécois one.

The National Citizens Coalition stands up for Canadian taxpayers and champions small-c conservative values.

Tom Harris for English media and Richard Décarie for French media

SOURCE International Climate Science Coalition - Canada

Tom Harris, Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition--Canada; Richard Décarie, Réalisme Climatique Canada