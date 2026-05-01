Adapt to climate change--don't waste our national treasure vainly trying to stop it

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As promoted in the International Climate Science Coalition - Canada April 2, 2026 press release, the 16th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC16) was held in Washington, DC on April 8 and 9. Co-hosted by The Heartland Institute, the CO 2 Coalition, CFACT and Watts Up With That?, the conference included presentations from 49 climate and energy experts as well as influential government officials, the most important of them being Lee Zeldin, 17th Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Administrator Zeldin's speech was widely reported on global news. The Associated Press headline in an April 8 article was: "Zeldin tells climate skeptics to 'celebrate vindication' after repeal of baseline climate rule." Those who follow only Canadian legacy media remain unaware that the conference even took place.

Heartland's President - James Taylor's introduction in the conference program is worth repeating for the record: -

"Plant life throughout the planet is starved of CO 2 and requires approximately triple current levels to truly thrive. Earth's ecosystems are currently operating like a human intaking only one-third of recommended calories and nutrients.

"For most of Earth's existence, and most of the time human civilization has existed, temperatures were significantly warmer than the present. For most of Earth's existence, CO 2 levels have been substantially higher than today. Yet life thrived, and indeed flourished.

"Predictions of climate doom and gloom have universally failed to materialize. Instead, a modestly warmer world with more CO 2 has spurred record crop growth, astonishing forest growth, reduced extreme weather events, and a remarkable decline in weather-caused human mortality.

"The very energy sources vilified by climate activists - natural gas, nuclear, hydro, and coal - are by far the most affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy sources on the planet. In a beautiful paradigm, the energy sources that most improve economic living standards also are best for the environment."

The presentations at Heartland ICCC16 may be viewed on-line at https://climateconference.heartland.org/

At least two presentations stand out as worth watching by those who recognize that this issue divides Canadians from coast-to-coast:

Despite over USD$16 trillion being spent globally trying to moderate climate, the predictions of human induced climate catastrophe have never materialized or even been scientifically demonstrated. So, now is the time for an unbiased public debate about climate change, where the custodians of our national wealth can explain to Canadians why net zero is a good investment for our families.

SOURCE International Climate Science Coalition - Canada

Tom Harris (Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition - Canada); John Zacharias (Director, Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy); and Ron Davison (President, Friends of Science Society)