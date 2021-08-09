Leading International Financial Services Group Selects Vitech's V3locity Cloud-Native Group Insurance Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that a leading international financial services group has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform, to support their ongoing investment to drive market-differentiating solutions.

V3locity will enable a more agile and seamless platform and moves from their current on-premise system to a cloud-native system that is fully managed and deployed by Vitech. V3locity provides greater operational efficiency and solution scalability, resulting in a constantly evolving and improving digital customer experience. By leveraging V3locity, the group is affirming their relationship with Vitech as their long-term, trusted technology partner.

"We are thrilled to partner with the group to help them revolutionize their service and technology operations," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's Executive Chairman. "Their selection of V3locity confirms a commitment to securing the most advanced, innovative solution to further digitize their group benefits business, and to best serve the long-term interests of their clients."

"V3locity's transformative platform will be instrumental for the group to enhance and significantly streamline straight-through processing for its customers," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited about deploying V3locity, enabling them to engage more effectively with their data, as well as build on their investments and recent impressive industry gains."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Group Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts such as Gartner, Celent, Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group

For further information: Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, +1 917 533 4782, [email protected]