This dynamic Trading Dashboard elevates the trading experience for self-directed investors, making it easier to monitor and trade with confidence. The features include:

The ability to easily customize views with the investor's choice of interactive components and widgets, providing advanced traders with full control of how they view market data

News and research readily accessible on the Dashboard

Advanced charting capabilities, drawing tools, and real-time visual indicators to give investors an in-depth picture of North American equity markets, making it easier to spot opportunities and act on them

Online video tutorials embedded in the Dashboard to help clients get started and make full use of this powerful platform

"Our clients told us what they were looking for and the features we've introduced reflect their feedback, including their two top asks for the Dashboard: the ability to customize and configure views and the ability to access news and research," noted Lori Darlington, President & CEO, RBC Direct Investing. "This is such an exciting time for self-directed investors and the online brokerage industry, as we continue to see more Canadians choosing to start trading themselves."

Darlington added, "We're committed to enabling this trend and responding to the needs of both new and more experienced investors. We'll continue to innovate, to deliver additional capabilities to support our clients."

The Trading Dashboard is the latest value-add for RBC Direct Investing, as it continues to build upon its self-serve options to bring investors a superior investing experience. Other enhancements include:

A Value Analyzer tool that gives clients a concise view of key information to help them evaluate a stock's value, complete with a forecasting feature that shows the fair value of a company change, based on shifting assumptions for earnings growth.

The consolidation of screeners for stocks, ETFs and mutual funds on one link in the navigation menu, so investors can populate a watch list with multiple investment products without the need to navigate from page to page.

Free access to real-time streaming quotes for all clients. This includes Level 2 quotes on TSX and TSX-V with up-to-the-moment information about the top 10 bid and ask prices – essentially bringing clients onto the trading floor by enabling them to quickly move from monitoring up-to-the-moment information to placing trades.

RBC Direct Investing also provides clients with a choice among three powerful trading platforms: the online investing site; the web-based Trading Dashboard; and the re-imagined Mobile experience for investors who increasingly rely on their mobile devices to keep on top of ever-changing markets.

In addition, the online brokerage's Investing Academy offers a wealth of articles with investing insights and how-to resources, including a series of Investing Guides that can help new and experienced investors find the answers they need quickly. As examples:

More information about what RBC Direct Investing brings to the online investing experience is available at www.rbcdirectinvesting.com.

