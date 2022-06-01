Leading Canadian accounting firms Segal LLP and GCSE LLP merge

Increasing value and opportunity for clients and talent alike, the new organization is invested in bold action today to create a strong platform for tomorrow. Segal GCSE plans to expand its specialty services and continue to develop niche practices, which include serving financial, legal, real estate and information technology industries. Coupled with its commitment to nurturing the next generation of progressive leaders, the newly combined firm is well positioned to empower clients and talent for the future.

United in shared values, complementary operations and a people-first culture, Segal GCSE will have a notably expanded regional and national presence, with more than 250 team members ready to serve current and future clients across a wider range of services (including non-audit-related offerings), industries and geography.

Since 1976, Segal has provided clients with a dynamic service experience that enables greater opportunities for growth and prosperity. The firm's advisors strive to not just meet clients' evolving needs, but to drive sustainable value. Similarly, with about 30 years of accounting, tax and advisory experience, GCSE employs a strategic and personal approach to help clients attain their business goals – and has long been the go-to Canadian firm for the legal industry.

"Our merged firm is the perfect combination of talent, expertise, industry capability, core services and specialty offerings, which we are committed to developing further in the months and years ahead," says Dan Natale, Segal Managing Partner. "We will also continue to focus on internal growth, creating opportunities for our vibrant young leaders to excel. By investing in a shared vision, together we are better positioned to build a foundation for success that looks beyond today and entrenches our legacy of independence in the mid-market. We are primed for growth in this ever-changing business climate."

"With a shared philosophy on how we serve clients and invest in our talent, this union of independent firms is a seamless fit – culturally and strategically," says GCSE Managing Partner Laurie Starkman. "Ultimately, we are combining the best of both our firms – our great teams, agile cultures and modern approaches – while leveraging our combined strength to drive forward new opportunities. Whether assisting the legal, real estate or financial sectors, we have the knowledge and experience to serve every major industry and will operate utilizing a best-in-class, consensus-driven approach."

Dan Natale will serve as Managing Partner of the new organization. Further, Segal GCSE LLP will maintain its two current locations in Toronto, with plans to move into a shared office later in 2022.

About Segal GCSE LLP

At Segal GCSE LLP, we embrace an ambitious firm philosophy: to provide our valued clients with an expansive service experience that enables greater opportunities for growth and prosperity. From innovative practices to specialty services, our agile team is on a journey to not just meet your audit, accounting, tax and business needs, but transform your entire portfolio.

For more than 45 years, we have employed a collaborative approach, leveraging the shared knowledge and expertise of our multi-disciplinary professionals, to inspire and drive enhanced client success. Additionally, we augment our specialized offering with an international association with Moore Global – one of the world's leading accounting and advisory networks.

For further information: Dan Natale, Managing Partner, Segal GCSE LLP, Phone: 416-490-3461, [email protected]; Laurie Starkman, Partner, Segal GCSE LLP, Phone: 416-512-3782, [email protected]; Lavanya Sarathchandran, Marketing and Communications Manager, Segal GCSE LLP, Phone: 416-798-6929, [email protected]