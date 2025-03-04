Leading a New Future With Fibre: YOFC Showcases Groundbreaking AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- On March 3, as the global communications and technology community converged in Barcelona, Spain, for MWC Barcelona 2025, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) took center stage with its visionary theme, "Leading a New Future With Fibre." During the exhibition, YOFC (Booth 5A30, Hall 5) showcased innovative products and solutions across five core scenarios: 5G Advanced Connectivity, AI Intelligent Computing Center, Internet of Energy, Intelligent Traffic, and Enjoy Digital Life.

5G Advanced Connectivity Lays an Optical Framework for a Connected Future

Targeting the evolving demands of 5G-A and 6G, YOFC highlighted key innovations, including the G.654.E optical fibre, known for its ultra-high-speed, capacity, and long-distance transmission capabilities. Other featured exhibits included the versatile GenBand optical fibre, designed to support backbone, metropolitan area, and access networks across multiple applications, and high-end multi-mode optical fibres that boost data center efficiency. Additionally, YOFC presented a variety of specialized optical fibres tailored to meet diverse market requirements.

The G.654.E fibre stands out in the industry for its combination of a large effective area and low attenuation coefficient. This makes it the industry's preferred choice for current 400G and 800G, as well as future Tbit/s ultra-high-speed transmission technologies. For over a decade, YOFC has been at the forefront of developing G.654.E fibre technology. Leveraging its technological expertise and lineup of competitive products, YOFC has successfully deployed its fibres on a large scale in network infrastructure projects for the three major Chinese carriers, the State Grid, and for key telecom operators in multiple countries, including the Philippines and Brazil.

To further advance optical communication technology towards higher speeds and greater adaptability, YOFC unveiled two groundbreaking products at MWC Barcelona 2025:

EasyBand ® Plus-Mini 173μm Fibre: This innovative fibre combines a smaller outer diameter with bending insensitivity, effectively reducing the size and weight of fibre optic cables. It significantly enhances pipeline resource utilization, making it an ideal choice for upgrading urban pipeline networks.

Plus-Mini 173μm Fibre: This innovative fibre combines a smaller outer diameter with bending insensitivity, effectively reducing the size and weight of fibre optic cables. It significantly enhances pipeline resource utilization, making it an ideal choice for upgrading urban pipeline networks. MaxBand® OM4 Pro Fibre: Specifically designed for single-channel 100G transceivers, this fibre overcomes signal degradation caused by central wavelength shifts in optical modules. It ensures the seamless transition of data center multimode connectivity solutions to 400G, 800G, and higher, offering reliable connectivity to support the increasing demands for computing power as a result of the widespread integration of AI across all industries.

Cutting-Edge Optical Fibre Enables Lightning-Fast Data Channels for AI-driven Smart Computing Centers

Focusing on AI data center scenarios, YOFC has introduced the Smart Computing Solution, which integrates advanced optical fibres, including hollow core and multi-core variants, and top quality multimode fibres alongside 400G/800G optical modules and eco-friendly cabling. These technologies enhance computational power while emphasizing sustainability, guiding the industry towards a greener, sustainable future.

Hollow core fibre, often cited as the "disruptive technology for next-generation optical communication," reduces transmission delay by some 34% compared to traditional solid fibres. It offers a new high-performance channel for intelligent computing networks and distributed large models. Leveraging years of experience and technical expertise in large-scale fibre and cable production, YOFC stands at the forefront of the industry in the mass manufacturing of extended-length, ultra-low-loss (<0.1dB/km) hollow core fibres. The company is fully equipped to deliver premium products for extensive commercial applications.

Marine Communication Solutions Empower a Greener, Sustainable Future

During the exhibition, YOFC showcased a comprehensive range of unrepeatered and repeatered submarine fibre optic cables, along with our proprietary lineup of submarine repeaters that come equipped with connector boxes, alongside our other wet-end products. The YOFC series of submarine fibre optic cables are designed to overcome the challenges in dealing with all types of underwater environments, with a maximum laying depth of up to 8,000 meters. Notably, this lineup has obtained the full series of UJ/UQJ certifications.

YOFC also displayed 220KV AC, 500KV AC, and 330KV DC submarine photoelectric composite cables, designed for high-power transmission between the mainland and islands, between islands, and between land and offshore wind farms, facilitating clean energy transmission. Furthermore, YOFC owns several cable-laying ships, crane vessels, and wind turbine installation vessels, enabling the company to provide flexible solutions and offer customers comprehensive professional services.

All-Optical Intelligent Vehicles Redefine the Smart Travel Experience

With the pioneering concept of the "all-optical intelligent vehicle," YOFC's intelligent vehicle solution enhances vehicle electrification and intelligence, boosts safety and reliability, and reduces both energy consumption and maintenance costs. These advances are achieved through the integration of five new technologies: in-vehicle fibre-optic communication, glass-side light-emitting optical fibre, erbium and ytterbium co-doped fibre for LiDAR amplifiers, fibre monitoring of in-vehicle batteries, and silicon carbide.

In addition, YOFC unveiled its latest urban rail transportation communication solutions, designed to address the challenges of wireless coverage across independent communication systems operating within one rail networks or between collaborating rail networks. These solutions aim to provide "zero blind spot" communication security for urban rail transportation.

FTTx Solution Enhances Optical Connectivity for a Better Life

YOFC's FTTx solution offers a comprehensive end-to-end package that includes optical fibre, equipment, connectors, and a full suite of services to assist customers in rapidly deploying fibre access networks. The next-generation FTTR (Fibre to the Room) all-optical networking solution extends 10 Gbps bandwidth seamlessly to every corner using invisible fibre optic cabling. This solution supports the concurrent access of multiple types of terminals, making it ideally suited for scenarios such as 8K Ultra HD videos, cloud gaming, and whole-house intelligence.

Simultaneously, YOFC's high-quality connectivity products and solutions, including HDMI, DP, USB, and audio cables, have achieved a remarkable technological leap, transitioning from fibre to the home to fibre to the screen. This advance ensures that every connection, whether for engineering-grade or home audio-visual applications, surpasses expectations, delivering a seamless and boundless experience.

From "Pipeline" to "Ecosystem": Redefining the Value of Optical Communication

"In the AI era, optical fibre transcends its role as an information channel to become the nerve center of an intelligent ecosystem," explained Zhuang Dan, YOFC's Executive Director and President. "Our participation in MWC underscores YOFC's ongoing commitment to leveraging fibre optic technology to drive network upgrades, enhance computational efficiency, and foster sustainable growth through collaboration with global partners."

As a leader in the global optical communication sector, YOFC has consistently positioned itself at the forefront, committed to transforming fibre optic technology from a simple "information transmission pipeline" into an "AI ecosystem enabler." True to the corporate mission of "Smart Link Better Life," YOFC maintains a customer-centric and innovation-driven approach. The company continues to push the boundaries of value in optical communication, striving to realize the limitless potential of an intelligent world.

