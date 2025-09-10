YOFC Showcases Diverse End-to-End Portfolio at CIOE 2025

Optical Fibre Leads the Way, AI Shapes the Future

WUHAN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) made a strong impact at the 26th China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), held from September 10 to 12, 2025 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Under the theme "Optical Fibre Leads the Way, AI Shapes the Future", the company presented solutions across six major key application areas: AI Intelligent Computing Hub, Specialized Optical Communications, Intellisense, Industrial Laser, All-Optical Intelligent Vehicle, and Sustainable Lighting. Together, these exhibits demonstrated YOFC's next-generation optical innovations and the continued expansion of its broad technology portfolio.

Since 2014, YOFC has made diversification a key strategic priority. Over the past decade, the company's entry into specialized products, industrial lasers, marine engineering, optical devices and transceivers, consumer electronics, and power cables has fostered a vibrant technology ecosystem, fueling growth and serving as a critical business driver.

AI Intelligent Computing Hub Unlocks High-Capacity, Low-Latency Connectivity

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, demand for computing power continues to surge. Building AI-ready network infrastructure is now essential to balance capacity constraints and enable next-generation digital services. By combining hollow-core and multi-core optical fibres, high-performance multimode optical fibres, high-density integrated cabling, and 400G/800G/1.6T optical transceivers, YOFC's Intelligent Computing Hub solution delivers ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and ultra-high density transmission—helping service providers and enterprises scale AI-driven workloads efficiently.

Specialty Optical Communications Addresses a Wide Range of Complex Application Needs

In line with its diversification strategy, YOFC continues to drive optical innovations for specialized applications. At CIOE, the company unveiled upgrades to its active fibre series, including erbium-doped fibre (EDF), erbium–ytterbium co-doped fibre (EYDF), and radiation-resistant EDF/EYDF. With support for the full C6T and L6T bands, EDF enables ultra-high-speed, high-capacity, long-haul communication systems. Additional highlights included YOFC's flagship polarization-maintaining fibres, polarizers, and specialty single-mode fibres—providing a full-spectrum optical toolkit for complex application requirements.

Intellisense Extends Network Reach into Harsh Environments

YOFC also featured fibre and cable solutions engineered for extreme conditions, including radiation-resistant fibre and cable, carbon-coated fibre, downhole sensing, and subsea sensing cables. Designed for reliability in high-demand environments such as oil exploration, underwater monitoring, and mission-critical communications, these solutions bring the advantages of optical fibre to new frontiers.

Industrial Laser Drives Precision and Efficiency in Manufacturing

As global manufacturing undergoes digital transformation, laser technology is redefining precision, automation, and efficiency. YOFC presented its end-to-end industrial laser portfolio—from advanced core materials and key components to laser sources—while debuting the new VortexCore architecture laser platform engineered to set new performance benchmarks in manufacturing.

All-Optical Intelligent Vehicles Transform Smart Mobility

The automotive industry's shift toward electrification and intelligence requires vehicle networks capable of ultra-fast data transmission and high-precision sensing. YOFC's All-Optical Intelligent Vehicle solution integrates in-vehicle optical fibre communication, automotive lighting optical fibre, in-vehicle LiDAR Amplifier, in-vehicle battery monitoring, and automotive SiC modules. Using optical fibre as the backbone, the solution enhances vehicle connectivity and safety, reduces energy consumption, and lowers lifecycle maintenance costs.

Sustainable Lighting Solutions Drive Efficiency and Carbon Reduction

Sustainability remains a long-term priority for YOFC. At CIOE, the company featured its Intelligent Sunlight Collecting System, which captures, filters, and channels natural light indoors via specialized lighting fibre optic cables. Delivering healthy illumination while reducing electricity consumption, the system supports carbon neutrality targets and is already deployed in energy-efficient buildings, residential projects, and high-speed rail stations across China.

Zhuang Dan, Executive Director and President of YOFC, stated: "The intelligent era is unfolding at an accelerating pace. Building on our foundation in optical fibre and cable, YOFC will continue to expand into adjacent technologies, delivering high-performance, scalable solutions that drive digital transformation for our customers and strengthen the global digital economy."

