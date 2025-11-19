Leadership Has Changed. Pivotal Growth Releases the Data and Tools Built for Today's Workforce

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Leadership performance has become a measurable business risk as AI adoption, remote teams, and four-generation workforces have outpaced traditional leadership models. To meet these rising performance needs, Pivotal Growth has evolved into a leadership performance firm. With the launch of its Pivotal LeadershipTM Intelligence System, and the release of new research on modern leadership performance, Pivotal Growth is formally entering the leadership performance business categorization. Their newly added capacity shifts their leadership work into systems work that connects human potential, performance and business growth. The firm has the systems, AI-enabled intelligence engine and human-centric methodology to measure and unlock an organization's leadership capacity at scale, and sustainably.

The Leadership Performance Breakthrough

Leaders are operating in a world that no longer matches the tools or habits they have access to. The leadership model that once drove results now is driving exhaustion.

Pivotal Growth's research and client work has found the modern model to make leadership performance more reliable. They have unlocked the pattern to heighten performance. Across hundreds of leaders, the pattern repeats: when leaders have connection energy, strengthen enablement, and mobilize teams, performance lifts. They have enabled a structured leadership model that's measured and re-measured. It converts leadership development into measurable performance.

"Leadership performance has become a prioritized business imperative," said Lisa W. Haydon, Founder and CEO of Pivotal Growth Inc. "Organizations are asking for precision, and visibility into leadership impact. They want insights, not information. They want to make data-backed leadership decisions and access people intelligence to unlock potential and capacity."

Modernizing Leadership into a Measurable System

Pivotal Growth has modernized leadership development into a measurable performance system that blends data, design and coaching to build capacity, agility and results. Building on their existing consulting and programming capabilities, now available are:

Pivotal Leadership™ Intelligence System – A validated AI-backed technology enabled leadership systems and performance engine, connecting strategy, goals, culture and data from hiring through succession.

– A validated AI-backed technology enabled leadership systems and performance engine, connecting strategy, goals, culture and data from hiring through succession. Pathway to Performance Diagnostic and Impact Index – A rapid, 10-dimension assessment that identifies and remeasures the data-validated performance essentials that drive execution, engagement and adaptability. It provides organizations and leaders with a precise baseline and actionable data to increase capacity and execution effectiveness.

Research-backed Leadership Intelligence

By 2028, millennials will dominate the VP table, so organizations must modernize leadership infrastructure to match workforce development needs.

Pivotal Growth's finalization of their Future of Leadership research represents a rigorous and current dataset on how modern leaders perform. It quantifies the link between change agility, engaging others and execution, isolating the multipliers and constraints that drive leadership performance in today's multi-generational workforce. The published blueprint or executive briefing is now available.

With nearly a decade of data and experience, Pivotal Growth holds one of the most comprehensive leadership intelligence engines in the market, validated by leaders and organizations across North America.

About Pivotal Growth Inc.

Pivotal Growth Inc. (WBE Canada Certified) is a modern leadership performance firm that enables leadership as a driver of growth. They bring the systems and AI-enabled engine to plan, measure, develop and scale leadership capacity. They help organizations turn leadership into a competitive advantage.

Learn more: https://www.pivotalgrowthinc.com/

Contact Lisa Haydon to learn more: [email protected]