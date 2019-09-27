Leaders' Debates to be livestreamed at locations across the country, including 24 movie theatres, bookstores and libraries

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal election debates scheduled for Monday, October 7 (English-language) and Thursday, October 10 (French-language) will be available to Canadians on an unprecedented scale: on 11 television stations, three radio networks, more than 20 social media/digital platforms, in four different accessible formats, and in Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, Punjabi and several Indigenous languages. There will also be opportunities for live viewing parties across the country where Canadians are encouraged to gather together to watch at movie theatres, bookstores, libraries and other locations.

"The scope and reach by which the debates will be available to all of Canada is unprecedented in our political history," says Commissioner David Johnston. "It's our hope that all Canadians will come together in this shared experience. Too often, we focus on the things that separate us," he adds. "This is an opportunity for the country to come together; to watch or listen to the same thing, at the same time, to gain a better understanding about the issues at hand and what they mean to people throughout the country."

The debates will be held in front of a live audience in Gatineau, QC. Tickets are free. For more information: https://debates-debats.ca/en/

Cineplex will be livestreaming the debates in 24 of its theatres across the country:

English-language debate – October 7 – 7pm (EST)

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver, BC

Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley, BC

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas, Calgary, AB

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas, Edmonton, AB

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP, Winnipeg, MB

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview, Regina, SK

Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon and VIP, Saskatoon, SK

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP, Toronto, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill, Oakville, ON

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas, Scarborough, ON

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas, Ottawa, ON

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph, Guelph, ON

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury, ON

SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas, Thunder Bay, ON

SilverCity Windsor Cinemas, Windsor, ON

Cinéma Cineplex Forum, Montréal, QC

Cineplex Odeon Cavendish Mall Cinemas, Cote-St. Luc, QC

Cineplex Cinemas Parklane, Halifax, NS

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl, St. John's, NL

French-language debate – October 10 – 8pm (EST)

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP, Winnipeg, MB

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas, Ottawa, ON

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, Sudbury, ON

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, Montréal, QC

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy, Ste-Foy, QC

Cinéma Starcité Montréal, Montréal, QC

Cinéma Cineplex Laval, Laval, QC

Cinéma Galaxy Sherbrooke, Rock Forest, QC

Tickets are available (limit of two per person) at participating theatre box offices.

The Canadian Debate Production Partnership, producers of the debates, will host events in eight locations across the country, at which audience members will pose questions directly to the leaders. More information will be released over the next week.

McNally Robinson Booksellers in Saskatoon will livestream the English-language debate. This event is free to anyone. Click here for more information.

Halifax Central Library will livestream the English-language debate. No tickets required. This event is free to anyone.Click here for more information.

WE will livestream the English-language debate and host a viewing party for youth at the WE Global Learning Centre in Toronto.

ABOUT THE LEADERS' DEBATES COMMISSION

The core of the Leaders' Debates Commission mandate is twofold. First, to organize two leaders' debates for the 2019 Federal General Election—one in each official language. Second, to prepare a report to Parliament, following the 2019 debates, outlining findings, lessons learned and recommendations for the future of the Leaders' Debates Commission.

For videos, infographics and articles about Why Debates Matter click here

Website: www.debates-debats.ca

Twitter: @debates_can

Instagram: @debatesdebats_can

Facebook: Leaders' Debates Commission Canada

