From March 15 to 17, leaders from the cultural, technology, academic, civil society and government sectors came together at the National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture to discuss a shared vision for the future of culture in the age of artificial intelligence

BANFF, AB, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way we create and experience culture. As a global AI leader, Canada is committed to ensuring this transformation strengthens our cultural sector, protects Canadian creativity and identity, and delivers shared prosperity.

From March 15 to 17, leaders from the cultural, technology, academic, civil society and government sectors came together at the first-ever National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture to discuss and reflect on a shared vision for the future of culture in the age of artificial intelligence and to shape solutions that are innovative, responsible, and distinctly Canadian.

These discussions will help shape Canada's approach to artificial intelligence and help inform the development of the country's next AI strategy.

Building on these discussions, the Government of Canada will establish an AI and Culture Advisory Council, a joint initiative between the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. The Council will help government and the creative sector navigate the rapid changes being driven by artificial intelligence, and provide ongoing advice and insight to support both the protection of Canada's cultural industries and the opportunities for growth and innovation.

Summit highlights included:

A keynote with Shani Gwin, sixth-generation Métis founder and CEO of pipikwan pêhtâkwan;

Leadership talks with Pina D'Agostino (York University), Marie-Julie Desrochers (Coalition for the Diversity of Cultural Expressions), Andrea Kokonis, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), and Pascale Landry (Compétence Culture);

An Artificial Intelligence showcase, featuring interactive kiosks offering demonstrations of practical applications of AI in the cultural sector, and an AI adoption advisory service for the cultural sector;

A fireside chat with Ministers Miller and Solomon.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping shape the global conversation on responsible artificial intelligence and to building AI systems that reflect cultural diversity rather than flatten it. This includes strengthening cooperation at home and internationally, including in forums such as UNESCO, where instruments like the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions can continue to guide us in this new technological era.

Quotes

"Our culture is at the heart of who we are as Canadians and is a powerful driver of innovation, inclusion and economic growth. Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming how we create, share and experience it, bringing tremendous opportunities but also pressures on our cultural sector. This Summit is exactly the right place to confront these questions and ensure that Canada leads the global conversation on responsible AI development, and that innovation and cultural sovereignty advance together."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"AI is for everyone. Our goal is to ensure every Canadian has the tools to use it and benefit from the opportunities it creates. Canada's cultural sector is central to who we are, telling our stories through books, music, film, games and art. As we build the AI economy, I'm excited to see our creators help shape the future."

--The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Quick Facts

The National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture was co-hosted by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and the Government of Canada. It brought together around 300 leaders from across Canada in the cultural sector, technology sector, artificial intelligence research networks, civil society and all orders of government.

In February, Minister Miller acknowledged the essential role of the UNESCO Convention in facing digital transformations and announced $300,000 in funding over two years to support the implementation of an expert group's recommendations to promote the sharing of best practices and awareness-raising activities in artificial intelligence and culture.

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Associated Links

National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]