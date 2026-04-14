Leaders & Icons Expands Its Global Media Platform with the Launch of a New Podcast

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Leaders & Icons, the multi-platform project known for spotlighting excellence, influence, and impact, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated podcast, premiering Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Building on the success of its digital magazine and television presence, the Leaders & Icons Podcast marks a powerful expansion of the brand, offering deeper, more intimate conversations with some of the world's most influential voices across business, politics, entertainment, and global development.

The inaugural season will feature an extraordinary lineup of global leaders and changemakers, including acclaimed actor and star on Netflix's hit series Beauty In Black Richard Lawson; President and CEO of the Canada Media Fund Valerie Creighton; trailblazing former cabinet minister and nation builder Jean Augustine, the sixth and longest-serving Prime Minister of Jamaica P. J. Patterson; global speaker, strategist and peacebuilder Dr. Siyabulela Mandela; and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Hosted by renowned multiple award-winning media executive Patricia Bebia, the podcast will deliver compelling, thought-provoking conversations that explore leadership, legacy, resilience, and the defining moments that shape extraordinary lives.

"Leaders & Icons has always been about amplifying voices that are shaping our world," says Patricia Bebia, president of Diamond Plus Media. "Here, we go beyond the headlines, beyond the success, and into the real journeys of those shaping culture, driving innovation, and inspiring change."

The Leaders & Icons Podcast will be available on Spotify, with extended reach through a multi-platform ecosystem spanning television, digital publishing, and podcasting. It offers unique partnership opportunities for brands seeking to align with leadership, innovation, and global influence.

About Leaders & Icons

Leaders & Icons is a multi-platform global media destination dedicated to celebrating individuals who are shaping industries, communities, and the world at large. Through its television series, digital magazine, and podcast, the platform delivers powerful storytelling, insightful conversations, and thought leadership that inspires audiences to lead with purpose and impact.

About Diamond Plus Media

Diamond Plus Media is a forward-thinking media and production company specializing in film, television, and digital content. The company is committed to creating impactful stories and innovative media experiences that inform, inspire, and elevate diverse voices globally.

SOURCE Diamond Plus Media

Media Inquiries: Diamond Plus Media, Email: [email protected]