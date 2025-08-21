MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Le Groupe ALMACO, a proudly Canadian subsidiary of ALMACO Group, today announced it has signed a $105M Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (Davie), Canada's premier shipbuilder, for the outfitting of the Polar Max Icebreaker – a flagship project under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) and a cornerstone of the Canadian Coast Guard's (CCG) future fleet. The move supports Le Groupe ALMACO and Davie's shared vision of building local capabilities and fostering long-term industrial growth in the Canadian marine sector.

Polar Max: a Unique Project Executed Across Continents

The execution plan for Polar Max is a truly international collaboration between Davie and ALMACO, spanning both Canada and Finland. The hull will be constructed at Davie-owned Helsinki Shipyard, with Le Groupe ALMACO delivering interior accommodation spaces and other essential areas during this stage. In parallel, in Québec, Davie's skilled shipbuilders and Le Groupe ALMACO will lead the design, procurement, and fabrication of the 1,400-ton superstructure – the top part of the ship.

This dual-build approach not only leverages expertise across two continents but also accelerates the project timeline by allowing major work to proceed simultaneously in both locations and guarantee the timely delivery of the ship to the Government of Canada. Once the hull is transported from Finland to Canada, the superstructure will be integrated at Davie's facility in Lévis, Québec. This approach follows a proven process, successfully used for the delivery of Combat Support Ship (CSS) Asterix to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). Work on the superstructure begins in late summer, with final integration and vessel delivery to Canada by 2030.

Expanding ALMACO Group's Presence in Québec

To support the Polar Max project and to create a long-term presence, ALMACO is expanding its operations in Canada. ALMACO set up operations in Québec already in 2022 and will open a new Le Groupe ALMACO office in Québec City in September 2025.

Québec's role in the Polar Max program further reinforces its position as a global shipbuilding hub, recognized for innovation, technical excellence, and a highly skilled workforce. In delivering the project, Davie and ALMACO intend to collaborate extensively with subcontractors across Québec and Canada's broader shipbuilding industry, ensuring that expertise and economic benefits are shared nationwide. As part of this effort, ALMACO's role in the Polar Max will generate new jobs in Québec, creating opportunities for local talent and driving long-term growth in the province's advanced marine sector.

The company has launched a major recruitment program, combining the know-how of ALMACO's Europe-based employees with the skills of Canadian professionals. Le Groupe ALMACO is committed to employing local talent in all functions – from engineering and project management to manufacturing and other roles.

A Shared Commitment to Canada's Maritime Future

"Working with Davie again is a proud moment for us," said Vilhelm Roberts, Executive Chairman of the Board and Co-owner of ALMACO Group. "We've maintained a close relationship with their team ever since the Asterix Project, and this new contract confirms our shared ambition to deliver world-class vessels while growing local expertise and capacity. We're not just outfitting a ship—we're helping to build the future of Canadian shipbuilding together."

"Polar Max is a once-in-a-generation project that demands the very best from every partner involved, said Davie co-owner and CEO, James Davies. "Our work with ALMACO on Asterix proved that when we combine their world-class expertise with Canadian ingenuity, we deliver faster, better and with greater impact. This is a lasting partnership which will not only help deliver Polar Max on time and to the highest standard – it will also create jobs and develop skills and industrial capability here in Canada."

Davie is a key player in Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. ALMACO is honoured to support this important national initiative and looks forward to continuing its collaboration with Davie on Polar Max, and beyond.

"This is great news that ALMACO has chosen Québec to expand its activities and partner with Davie on the Polar Max Icebreaker project. The National Shipbuilding Strategy continues to generate exciting opportunities for Canada's shipbuilding industry, creating high-value jobs and strengthening our economy while advancing shipbuilding expertise in Québec and across the country," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Québec Regions.

"The Polar Max project is an excellent example of how Canadian industry and international partners can collaborate to deliver world-class capabilities while creating good-paying jobs here at home. With ALMACO expanding its footprint in Québec, we can expect more skilled jobs, greater shipbuilding expertise, and a stronger, more resilient Canadian marine sector. As a key project under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Polar Max icebreaker will contribute to a more modern, capable Canadian Coast Guard fleet and secure long-term economic growth and shipbuilding capacity for our country," said the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, Canada.

"Davie's leadership in the Polar Max project is a powerful driver of economic growth for Québec," said Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy. "The collaboration between Davie and the ALMACO Group will generate business opportunities in both jurisdictions' naval sectors. It will also consolidate Québec's position as a shipbuilding hub, while recognizing the strategic importance placed on the Arctic in the 21st century."

A Trusted Partnership Renewed

The Polar Max project represents a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Davie and ALMACO Group. Their previous partnership to deliver the CSS Asterix to the Royal Canadian Navy in 2017 created lasting impact on the Canadian and international maritime industries. The Polar Max contract highlights the trust and shared commitment to delivering top-tier marine outfitting and advancing shipbuilding excellence in Canada.

Introducing Mobile Cabin Factory for Modular Cabins

A local "cabin factory" will be established in Québec. This facility, a first of its kind in Canada, will allow Le Groupe ALMACO to produce pre-fabricated modular cabins on site, significantly improving project logistics, efficiency, and quality assurance. The move supports Le Groupe ALMACO and Davie's shared vision of building local capabilities and fostering long-term industrial growth in the Canadian marine sector.

ABOUT DAVIE

Based in Québec, Canada since 1825, Davie is a world-class designer and builder of specialist, mission-critical ships such as icebreakers, ferries and warships for government and commercial customers. Davie became a partner in the Government of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy on April 4, 2023. This historic agreement is for the design and construction of the largest and most technologically advanced ice-going ships ever constructed in and for Canada. The initial $8.5 billion package of work includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In November 2023, Davie, part of Group Davie, acquired Finland's Helsinki Shipyard, the world leader in icebreaker design and construction. Find out more at davie.ca and helsinkishipyard.fi.

ABOUT ALMACO GROUP

ALMACO Group is a full-service contractor for the new construction and modernization of Accommodation and Catering areas for the Marine and Offshore industries. ALMACO builds and refurbishes complete interiors of marine vessels and offshore units including cabins, wet units, public spaces, galleys, provision stores, refrigeration machinery, and laundries, as well as complete living quarters for offshore accommodations. ALMACO works with owners and builders around the world providing full turnkey solutions comprising design and engineering, project management, spare parts, and maintenance. ALMACO was founded in 1998 and has offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the USA.

