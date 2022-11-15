TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Access to Innovation (A2I) project's Advisory Council has approved Willful, an online estate planning platform, as the first participant.

Willful, which has been approved for a two-year operating phase, helps Ontario residents create a will and power of attorney documents through an online platform. By participating in the A2I project, Willful is required to follow operating and reporting requirements established by the Law Society of Ontario as it works towards a permit to offer legal services on an ongoing basis.

"Willful is a great example of the type of service that the A2I project is aimed at," said Lynne Vicars, Chair, A2I Advisory Council. "We want to create a path for effective regulation of innovative products and platforms that provide easier and more cost-effective access to legal services."

"The A2I project aims to open up avenues for improved access to justice and Willful meets this objective," said CEO Diana Miles. "Facilitating regulated access to an online service, which aids in the creation of a will or power of attorney, will both protect and serve the public."

"The majority of Ontarians don't have a will, often leaving bereaved families to cope with uncertainty and unnecessary complexity," said Erin Bury, co-founder and CEO, Willful. "We're thrilled to be a part of the A2I project to continue to educate and empower people with convenient and affordable end-of-life planning tools that meet the LSO's quality standards."

A2I is a five-year pilot project, open to a broad range of legal innovators. Providers' tools or programs must feature the innovative delivery of legal services via technology. Applications will be accepted from any type of provider – lawyer or paralegal licensee, non-licensee, law firm, business or not-for-profit organization.

Information about eligibility, the application process and more can be found at LSO.ca/A2I.

Potential applicants and others interested in receiving updates about the project and information about future events are invited to email [email protected] to be added to the A2I mailing list.

Part of the funding for the Access to Innovation project is generously provided by a grant from The Law Foundation of Ontario. Through granting and collaboration, the Foundation invests in knowledge and services that help people understand the law and use it to improve their lives. The Law Society is grateful for its support.

The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a mandate to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice for the people of Ontario, and to act in a timely, open and efficient manner.

