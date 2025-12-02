Laurentis Energy Partners takes key role in delivering nuclear generation in Bulgaria

Significant owner's engineer contract to span up to 10 years

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), together with its subsidiary Canadian Nuclear Partners S.A. (CNPSA) and BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT), have signed a contract as a three-party consortium to advance two new Westinghouse AP1000 reactor units (Units 7 and 8) at Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant New Build.

The owner's engineer contract is valued at hundreds of millions of euros and spans up to ten years, providing sustained engineering and project oversight through all major phases of the program.

Announced today in Sofia, the partnership was formalized at an event attended by Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce, Bulgaria's Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, and senior representatives of the consortium.

The consortium will provide specialized technical advisory services and project-management oversight across all stages of the Kozloduy New Build Project to help ensure alignment with project objectives, regulatory requirements, safety expectations, and delivery strategy.

The work is structured into two phases: Phase 1 focuses on pre-Final Investment Decision (FID) activities, including front-end engineering, constructability reviews, early project planning, and preparation for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction negotiations. Pending the Bulgarian government's decision to proceed, Phase 2 extends the consortium's support through design, construction, and commissioning.

With a combined capacity of 2,300 MWe, Bulgaria expects the first new Westinghouse AP1000 unit at Kozloduy – Unit 7 – will be operational in 2035, followed by Unit 8 in 2037. Once complete, the new units will significantly reinforce Bulgaria's energy security and support its long-term low-carbon transition.

Key Facts

Laurentis and its partners bring decades of expertise in nuclear new builds, refurbishment, lifecycle engineering, and international project delivery, supported by Canada's strong regulatory standards, project management success on complex nuclear projects, globally recognized safety culture, and proven supply chain – capabilities that directly support Kozloduy's New Build Project.

Laurentis is a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, Ontario's largest and one of North America's most diverse electricity generators, currently developing the G7's first small modular reactor (SMR).

This contract builds on Laurentis's European presence, where, through CNPSA, Laurentis provides Program Management Office and Owner's Engineer services for Cernavodă NPP in Romania under a framework agreement with S.N. Nuclearelectrica.

The Bulgarian Government has designated the expansion "a project of strategic importance" for national and regional energy security.

Quotes

"Ontario is solidifying Canada's global leadership in clean, emissions-free nuclear power and the world is watching," said Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines. "This partnership will see Ontario's leadership cross the ocean to support Bulgaria's large-scale nuclear expansion to deliver reliable, affordable power to their country, while protecting our economy here at home. As jurisdictions around the world seek stable, democratic sources of power, global leaders are turning to Ontario's 50-year track record of safe, successful nuclear operating expertise and its proven ability to deliver major nuclear projects on time and on budget."

"Our country has secured leading international partners with proven experience across the full nuclear lifecycle - from design through commissioning," said Zhecho Stankov, Bulgaria's Minister of Energy. "This project is an investment not only in our long-term energy security, but also in the strength of Bulgarian industry. Thirty percent of the specialists working on the project will be Bulgarian experts, providing our workforce with new knowledge, advanced technologies, and meaningful growth opportunities."

"Laurentis's foundation is built on decades of experience supporting CANDU technology, but our project-management, technical, and owner's engineer expertise are highly transferable across reactor types and technologies," said Leslie McWilliams, President and CEO of Laurentis Energy Partners. "This contract reflects the confidence placed in Canadian nuclear capability for complex new-build programs. We're honoured to work alongside our partners in supporting Bulgaria's long-term clean-energy goals and strengthening the country's energy security for generations to come."

"This is another key step in the implementation of the new nuclear capacity in Bulgaria," said Mr. Petyo Ivanov, Executive Director of Kozloduy NPP New Build. "The companies have many years of experience in providing these services, which guarantees that the project will be completed on time, within budget, and in full compliance with regulatory standards."

"BWXT has significant experience successfully supporting the execution of large projects in the nuclear industry, including the refurbishments for Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation," said John MacQuarrie, BWXT's President for Commercial Operations. "Our customers recognize that experience, and we are excited to leverage our technical capabilities in support of this important AP1000 development to help Bulgaria meet its energy security needs."

"As Canadian Nuclear Partners continues to expand its footprint across Europe, we are committed to providing the highest level of technical expertise and operational insight," said Giovanbattista Patalano, Managing Director, Canadian Nuclear Partners S.A. "Supporting the Kozloduy New Build and the Bulgarian nuclear program reinforces our role as a trusted partner for complex nuclear projects, ensuring safe, efficient, and well-managed execution throughout the lifecycle of these new units."

About Laurentis



Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, is a global provider of specialized nuclear services, leveraging decades of Canadian expertise to support the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of nuclear facilities worldwide. The company's capabilities include CANDU refurbishment and optimization, engineering, small modular reactor development, inspections, advanced nuclear by-product management, and decommissioning support across international markets. Laurentis is also a world leader in the production of life-saving medical isotopes used in cancer therapies and diagnostic imaging. Laurentis has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, and Bruce County in Ontario, Saint John in New Brunswick, and Bucharest and Cernavoda in Romania. Follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn or visit www.laurentisenergy.com

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. A U.S.-based company with nearly 10,000 employees, BWXT is a Fortune 1000 and Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, nuclear medicine, space exploration and environmental restoration. In addition, BWXT and its industry partners support the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration across numerous sites. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Laurentis Energy Partners

For further information, please contact: Laurentis Energy Partners, Jessica Jones, Director of Marketing, Communications & Outreach, [email protected], +1 (519) 389-1572; BWXT, John Dobken,, Senior Manager of Media & Public [email protected], (202) 428-6913