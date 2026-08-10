Laurentian Bank to announce third quarter results on August 28, 2026

MONTRÉAL, le 10 août 2026 /CNW/ -- Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) will release its third quarter 2026 results for the quarter ended July 31, 2026, on August 28, 2026. The results are expected to be released at approximately 6:30 a.m. (EST).

The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted prior to the conference call on laurentianbank.ca, under About us > Investor Relations > Quarterly Results.

The official press release will be published in Laurentian Bank's Newsroom at news.laurentianbank.ca.

In the context of the transaction with Fairstone, announced on December 2, 2025, the Bank will not hold a conference call with financial analysts for the release of the quarterly results. The Investor Relations team will remain available to answer any questions.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Banque Laurentienne du Canada

Information: Raphael Ambeault, Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], 514-601-0944; Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank, [email protected], 438-364-1596