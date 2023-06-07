MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces an increase to its prime lending rate and that of B2B Bank by 25 basis points from 6.70% to 6.95%, effective June 8, 2023.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $50.7 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.7 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

For further information: Merick Seguin, Senior Manager, Media Relations, Laurentian Bank of Canada, Mobile: 438 889-3220, [email protected]