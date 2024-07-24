Laurentian Bank of Canada decreases its prime rate

MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces a decrease to its prime lending rate and that of B2B Bank by 25 basis points from 6.95% to 6.70%, effective July 25, 2024.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.6 billion in assets under administration.

