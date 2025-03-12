MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces a decrease to its prime lending rate and that of B2B Bank by 25 basis points from 5.20% to 4.95% effective March 13, 2025.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $48.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $25.9 billion in assets under administration.

