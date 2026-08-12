LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA DECLARES DIVIDEND ON ITS PREFERRED SHARES

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the "Bank") declared yesterday a dividend of $0.38725 on the preferred shares Series 13, payable on September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 7, 2026.

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The preferred shares are eligible shares under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued common shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable investment price as defined in the Plan, at no discount, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada by phone at 1‑800‑564‑6253, by e-mail at [email protected], or by mail at 650 De Maisonneuve West 7th floor, Montreal, QC H3A 3T2. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

Registered holders who participate in the Plan who wish to terminate that participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after September 15, 2026, are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan, must deliver written notice to Computershare Trust of Canada at the above address by no later than September 7, 2026. Beneficial or non-registered holder who participate in the Plan and who wish to terminate their participation so that cash dividends to which they are entitled to be paid on and after September 15, 2026, are not reinvested in common shares under the Plan must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to terminate participation in the Plan in advance of September 7, 2026.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

SOURCE Banque Laurentienne du Canada

Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, 438-364-1596, [email protected]