Aug 29, 2024, 10:00 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 4, 2024, from 1:10 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (EDT).

The webcast link is accessible on National Bank's website at https://www.nbc.ca/about-us/investors.html.

About National Bank of Canada
With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Marie-Claude Jarry, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455, [email protected]; Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]

