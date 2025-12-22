/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nordic Metals Corp. (TSXV: FNM) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (OTCQX: FNMCD) (FRA: HEG0) ("First Nordic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective as of today's date, it has changed its name (the "Name Change") to Goldsky Resources Corp. ("Goldsky").

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading under the new name and under the ticker 'GSKR' on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on December 24, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The Name Change was approved by the Company's board of directors in accordance with its articles and was made in connection with the Company's recent acquisition of Mawson Finland Limited by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (see press release dated December 16, 2025) (the "Arrangement").

Russell Bradford, Chief Executive Officer of Goldsky, commented:

"I am very pleased to announce the launch of Goldsky Resources Corp. following the successful mergers of First Nordic and Mawson Finland. Goldsky is a unique business benefitting from a large portfolio of high-quality advanced stage assets, anchored by the Barsele Project JV, one of the Nordics largest undeveloped gold projects.

I am pleased to welcome several new highly respected Board members including Peter Breese as Chair and Darren Morcombe as a special adviser. The new team brings proven technical expertise and a shared ambition to build the Nordic's next significant gold producer.

Our vision is clear: to establish Goldsky as the leading Nordic mining company. With a responsibly focused strategy, disciplined execution and operations in one of the world's most stable mining jurisdictions, we believe Goldsky is well positioned to create long-term responsible value to all our stakeholders as we move forward as a Company."

As of the Effective Date, the new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Common Shares will be 381495100 and CA3814951008. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing certificates representing securities of the Company or take any other action in connection with the Name Change.

Brand and corporate communications

In line with the completion of the merger and the launch of Goldsky, the Company has launched a new corporate website, refreshed investor presentation and updated social media channels, reflecting the Company's strategy going forward.

Nasdaq First North

The ticker of the Company's Swedish Depositary Receipts (the "SDRs") on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") will change from 'FNMC SDB' to 'GSKR SDB'. The Company will begin trading under the name Goldsky Resources Corp. and the short name GSKR SDB on Nasdaq First North on or about December 29, 2025. The ISIN code for the SDRs will remain unchanged.

This is an administrative matter and SDR holders do not need to take any action.

Advisor

Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Arrangement. Pursuant to a financial advisory agreement dated October 7, 2024, as amended, and subject to receipt of the approval of the TSXV, the Company will issue to Haywood 960,164 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $1.52 per share (the "FA Shares") as majority payment of its success fee. The FA Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold from their date of issue.

About the Company

Goldsky Resources (TSXV: GSKR | FNSE: GSKRSDB | OTCQX: FNMCD) is a Nordic-focused gold and cobalt developer, established in December 2025 following the merger of First Nordic Metals and Mawson Finland Limited. The Company is anchored by the Barsele gold project, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle, in Sweden and the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland.

Goldsky's portfolio also includes the Oijärvi project in Finland and district-scale positions along Sweden's Gold Line Belt, combining advanced development assets with early-stage discovery opportunities. Operating in tier-one jurisdictions, Goldsky is led by a proven, responsible team. With ESG-first operations, pre-approved permitting, and a focus on advancing strategic assets, Goldsky is building the leading regional gold champion in the Nordics.

For further information, please contact:

Russell Bradford, Chief Executive Officer of Goldsky at [email protected]

Neil MacRae, SVP, Investor Relations of Goldsky at [email protected]

Media: Jos Simson / Emily Moss, Tavistock, +44 207 920 3150, [email protected]

Goldsky's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, [email protected].

Forward-looking Information:

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified using words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Name Change and certain related matters and payment of the FA Fee, including issuance of the FA Shares. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and the timing of the approval of relevant regulatory bodies, if at all; risks relating to property interests; risks related to access to its projects; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including the fact that any particular phase of exploration may be unsuccessful; geo-political risks; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; political risks; and community and nongovernmental actions. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

