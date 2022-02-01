Launch of a Survey On the Future of Franco-Ontarian Education

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) invites the public to participate today in a survey on the future of the French language publicly funded education system. The survey is part of a provincewide collective reflection called Entre nos mains : l'école franco-ontarienne de demain ("In our hands: the Franco-Ontarian school of tomorrow"). Started last November and led by AEFO, this collective rethinking will continue throughout the next several months. The Entre nos mains survey will allow any person or organization interested in French-language education in Ontario to share ideas and opinions.

"Franco-Ontarian education has profoundly evolved since the community began managing its own schools in 1997 and will continue to do so. The Entre nos mains survey is one way to obtain wide-ranging ideas and opinions on the schools of tomorrow. Whether you're a student, parent, community leader, education worker or simply anyone interested in Francophone education in Ontario, we want to hear what you have to say. This way, we ensure that the future of Franco-Ontarian schools continues to be in our hands," said Anne Vinet-Roy, AEFO President.

It only takes 7 to 10 minutes to answer the anonymous Entre nos mains survey. AEFO invites you to share it with your network. Members of the public and organizations can also share their ideas and opinions in writing.

To track the development of the provincial Entre nos mains reflection, visit the AEFO website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The AEFO has about 13,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario, from both Catholic and public school boards, and professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

For further information: Émile Maheu, Executive - Community and Government Liaison, [email protected], Tel.: 613 218-8434