An application that allows Montrealers to buy surplus food while saving the planet.

The app offers restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and groceries a seamless platform on which to sell their surplus foods.

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sauvegarde, a new food waste reduction initiative based in Montreal, has announced today that they are launching their mobile app which allows cafés, bakeries, restaurants, and grocery stores to upload their excess food and sell it at a discount. "Food waste is a huge problem globally. Sauvegarde is changing this with its seamless app," said Johny Saliby, Founder at Sauvegarde.

Sauvegarde's solution is a win-win-win: users get delicious meals at a great price, merchants recover their sunk costs while reaching out to new customers, and the planet benefits from less wasted food.

A number of businesses in the Greater Montreal have already joined the pilot phase of the project, including:

Food chains: Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée and Toujours Mikes,

Food distributors: Groupe Alimentaire Miron, Cucina Fine Foods,

Grocery stores: Fruiterie Milano, Marché BKR, Le Paradis du Fromage, Boucherie La Petite-Patrie, La Baia Dei Formaggi, Épicerie SODA, Épices et tout ( Longueuil ), Le Palais de l'Épicerie Fine ( Laval )

du Fromage, Boucherie La Petite-Patrie, La Baia Dei Formaggi, Épicerie SODA, Épices et tout ( ), l'Épicerie Fine ( ) Bakeries/cafés: San Pietro, Louise, Mr Pinchot, Bémol et Levain, Bela Vista, La Brume dans mes lunettes, Trou de Beigne, À les sens ciel, Pâtisserie de la Gare, Pâtisserie Coup de Foudre, Pâtisserie Mahroussé, Pâtisserie Parc Sans Gluten, Café DAX, Café Code Noir, Presse Café (Little Italy) and Pâtisserie Ô Gateries ( Longueuil ).

These partners, for whom involvement in the environmental cause is a priority, believe that this technology will help reduce their carbon footprint. Roughly 30% of the food waste in Canada occurs at the retail and distribution level1.

"Growing up in a Middle Eastern household, I was taught to never waste food, so I was always conscious about it. As I got older, I realized that food waste is a global issue and that fighting it is one of the easiest ways to address climate change" says M. Saliby.

Sauvegarde has aligned their goal with the City of Montreal to help reduce the city's food waste by 50% by 2025 and reach zero waste by 2030. "We can achieve these goals by combining our efforts and by working as a community – positive change is imminent."

The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

About Sauvegarde

Sauvegarde is an online marketplace where food retailers can offer their surplus products at a reduced price. For more information, please visit https://sauvegarde.app/ and join Sauvegarde on Facebook and Instagram.

