RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Launch Music – the Canadian musical instrument (MI) distributor of Orange, EBS, Laney, Sheeran by Lowden, Toca, and more – is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Gregory as VP Launch Music. Michael comes to Launch Music with over 25 years of experience working within the pro audio, MI, and lighting industry.

"Launch Music is super excited to announce the addition of Michael Gregory to the team as VP. Michael brings years of experience in distribution, branding, logistics, and sales to the Launch Music group. We are looking forward to what Michael will be able to achieve with Launch Music's ever-growing portfolio of premium brands," said Mark Hebert, President and CEO of Cosmo Music.

Michael served as the Director of Sales at SFM, where he played a major role in reshaping and transforming SFM from a traditional primarily retail focused distributor to a multi-channel model. Through his commitment to this role, Michael helped SFM differentiate themselves as a very efficient and well-rounded distributor and services company. With improved customer engagement, transformed go-to-market strategies, and ensuring staff were in a position to succeed, Michael's efforts resulted in more than a decade of remarkable revenue growth.

Prior to his management role at SFM, Michael worked as a Sales Representative overseeing the Ontario markets for LOUD Technologies and Behringer. It was in these roles where he learned how to navigate and thrive in rapidly changing business conditions while ensuring a customer-first philosophy. Before joining Behringer, Michael spent eight successful years as a recruiter for many semiconductor companies such as Analog Devices, AMD, Cirrus Logic – it was this experience which shaped his foresight, communication skills, and ability to accept and embrace change.

"I am beyond thrilled about my new role at Launch Music. It is very exciting to be joining a relatively new company backed by a forward-thinking leadership team that transformed the MI Retail experience. It was obvious right from our initial discussions that we are aligned in our vision of the current and future state of distribution. At SFM, I straddled many worlds: Pro Audio, MI, Lighting, Staging, and Projection and I managed a very diverse group of talented individuals across multiple departments. That experience will serve me well in this new role," said Michael Gregory, VP Launch Music.

About Launch Music:

Launch Music is a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian MI dealers and global MI brands with a full complement of music industry-based services, located on Cosmo Music's current Richmond Hill campus in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area. Learn More at https://launchmusic.ca/

SOURCE Launch Music

For further information: Media Contact: Daniel Ellison, 289-809-6086, 1-833-215-3207, [email protected]