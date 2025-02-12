Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share

ROUGEMONT, QC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares and Class B Multiple Voting Shares registered at the close of business on February 24, 2025, will receive a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, payable on March 14, 2025. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, BBQ sauces, condiments, soups, and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also produces, imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces and markets apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Corporation is active in two market segments:

Retail sales consist of sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains; and

Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

The Corporation operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

Information: Investor contact, Éric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10456, [email protected]; Media contact, Isabelle Nadeau, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167, [email protected]