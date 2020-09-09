"Adding paper straws to two of our brands is an important step for Lassonde to make our packaging even more eco-friendly," says Jean Gattuso, President and COO of Lassonde Industries Inc. "The market testing we did in fall 2019 on adding paper straws to our 200-ml containers showed consumer interest for innovative packaging. We're pleased to offer consumers 100% recyclable packaging made largely from renewable material."

The paper straws are made from FSC-certified paper, and both the straws and multi-layer boxes meet the highest standards of quality.

"We decided to add paper straws to two brands that are popular with consumers who are particularly concerned about the environmental impact of their purchases. Kiju is the most popular brand of organic juice in Canada, while Simple Drop natural spring water offers an alternative to plastic water bottles., During this pandemic, it's important to provide alternative option since it has become more difficult to access water fountains in schools, offices and public spaces," adds Claire Bara, Executive Vice-president and General Manager, Marketing, Trade and Product Development for A. Lassonde Inc.

Multilayer cartons now recycled in Quebec

In May 2020, Sustana Fiber's mill in Lévis, Québec, announced a Canadian first with the development of new processes to recycle multilayer juice and milk cartons. It can now annually process 3,000 to 4,000 tons of these cartons collected from across the country. The replacement of plastic straws will increase the percentage of recyclable fibre and supply the new facility in Lévis.

"Each recycled multilayer carton provides the raw material needed to continue producing essential items like toilet paper and paper napkins." says Isabelle Faucher, Managing Director of the Carton Council of Canada. "Stable and thriving end-markets for post-consumer cartons are important to the success of national recycling and recovery efforts. Increased carton recycling helps preserve natural resources, meet important diversion and recycling goals, create jobs and, in the case of COVID-19, helps to avoid shortages of the pulp needed to manufacture essential items.

Sustainable development at Lassonde

This initiative is in line with the company's sustainable development objectives. By 2025, Lassonde wants to:

Find alternatives to plastic straws

Incorporate 20% post-consumer recycled content in its packaging

Introduce 100% recyclable packaging for all its products, while working with governments, the industry and associations to promote the efficient sorting and collection of recyclable materials.

Other Lassonde environmental initiatives include ongoing efforts to reduce its packaging weight and the quantity of water used in its chilling and purification processes.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacturing and sale of a wide range of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks marketed under recognized brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard and Rougemont. Lassonde is the second-largest producer of store brand ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry juices, drinks and sauces.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under recognized trademarks such as Antico and Canton. The Company imports and markets selected wines from various countries of origin and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Company produces superior quality products through the efforts of some 2,200 employees working in 15 production facilities across Canada and the United States. https://www.lassonde.com/en/.

The Kiju organic brand, managed by A. Lassonde's Nothing but Nature division

Kiju organic juice comes in a wide variety of flavours, and the 200-ml boxes come with the new bendable paper straw. Kiju is also available in 1-litre containers. Lassonde acquired Nothing but Nature in 2019.

www.kijuorganic.ca

Simple Drop natural spring water

This natural spring water, sourced from the Saint-Ferdinand region in Central Quebec, is available in a 200-ml box (with the new bendable paper straw) and a 1-litre container. This eco-friendly alternative to plastic water bottles is the perfect lunch or snack companion at school, in the office or on the go, especially where fresh water is no longer readily available.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

Source: Sylvain Morissette, VP, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc.

