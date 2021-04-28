Lassonde announces the introduction of new bottles containing 25% recycled plastic for its portion-size packages

This launch aims to support Lassonde's goal of using 50% post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging by 2025. "This initiative is the logical next step in our efforts to develop even more eco-friendly containers and promote the circular economy. It's another step toward achieving our sustainable development goals," says Jean Gattuso, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc. As Claire Bara, Executive Vice-President and General Manager of

A. Lassonde Inc., points out, "This new initiative builds on the momentum initiated in 2020 with the launch of paper straws on KIJU juices and Simple Drop water offered in individually sized multi-layer containers."

Sustainable development at Lassonde

This initiative aligns with the company's vision of sustainable development. By 2025, Lassonde wants to find solutions for replacing plastic straws, introduce 50% post-consumer recycled content in its PET packaging and use 100% recyclable packaging for all of its products, while working together with governments, industry and associations to promote effective sorting and collection of recyclable materials.

Among its other environmental initiatives, Lassonde has made sustained efforts to reduce the weight of its packaging and decrease the amount of water used in its cooling and sanitization processes.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Company also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The Company also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider based beverages.

The Company produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, ext. 10167

