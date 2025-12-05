KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) recognizes the vital role of the LaSalle Causeway in meeting local transportation needs and is providing an update on plans for the 2026 marine navigation season.

On October 31, 2025, PSPC submitted an application to Transport Canada outlining a proposed marine opening schedule for the modular bridge in 2026. The proposed schedule is available on the LaSalle Causeway web page.

This proposed schedule is based on usage patterns observed during the 2025 season and incorporates stakeholder feedback where appropriate.

Canadian Navigable Waters Act: Application and approval

The proposed schedule is subject to approval by Transport Canada under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, which governs work that may affect navigation.

As part of the application review process, Transport Canada is inviting public comments during a 30-day comment period. The application and comment portal are available via the Government of Canada's Common Project Search registry. Please use file number 2018-401009 to locate the application and submit your comments.

PSPC remains committed to ensuring safe and reliable marine access in accordance with the Canadian Navigable Waters Act, while minimizing impacts and disruptions for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians on this key transportation route for the city of Kingston.

We encourage users to consult our public notices and X (Twitter) account for updates.

