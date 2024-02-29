KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed to motorists due to a major rehabilitation project during the following periods:

Monday, March 11 , to Thursday, March 14 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, March 15 , at 8 pm to Monday, March 18 , at 5 am

Monday, March 18 , to Thursday, March 21 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, March 22 , at 8 pm to Monday, March 25 , at 5 am

Monday, March 25 , to Thursday, March 28 , from 8 pm to 5 am

During these periods, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

