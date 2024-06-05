LaSalle Causeway: Bascule Bridge design-build demolition contract award

KINGSTON, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the LaSalle Causeway closure, following the public notices issued on April 2, 4, 12 and 22, on May 3, 10, 15 and 29, and on June 4.

As referenced in the public notice of May 29, PSPC urgently conducted a limited tendering process for the demolition and removal of the Bascule Bridge. We have awarded a contract valued at $1.7 million to Priestly Demolition Inc. of King, Ontario, for the demolition and removal of the Bascule Bridge structure. PSPC anticipates that work will begin this week, and the channel for marine navigation is expected to reopen within the month. We will provide more details shortly with respect to specific timelines for marine access once known.

In partnership with the City of Kingston, PSPC is also actively working on a plan to reinstate access for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians using a temporary modular bridge solution. Simultaneously, preparations are underway to begin preliminary design work for a new replacement bridge.

Cyclist and pedestrian access to the LaSalle Causeway ended on June 5 until further notice. There is also security on site to ensure the safety of the public.

The health and safety of the travelling public on the LaSalle Causeway is of utmost importance to the Government of Canada.

More information will be shared as it becomes available. PSPC encourages users to consult its public notices and social media channels for updates.

