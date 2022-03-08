LaSalle Announces a $10,000 Donation for the Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

LASALLE, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At their regular meeting on Monday, March 7, LaSalle's elected officials announced an exceptional contribution of $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross campaign to support immediate relief efforts and meet humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

"The Russian invasion has sent shock waves around the world. These shock waves are being felt as far away as LaSalle, which has long had a large community with Ukrainian origins or ties to Ukraine. Beyond our moral support, we must also express our solidarity with the Ukrainians in a concrete way. I am deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine. That is why my colleagues and I have voted for an exceptional contribution of $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund," stated Mayor Nancy Blanchet.

According to the Canadian Red Cross and the Ukrainian Canadian community, clothing donations are difficult to manage and ship so far away. Cash donations help provide refugees with food and medicine quickly. The Canadian Red Cross's goal of $10 million was reached within days and this amount will be doubled by the Government of Canada.

An appeal to the residents of LaSalle

Each LaSalle resident's contribution, no matter how small, can help cope with the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Ukraine. LaSalle residents who wish to make a donation can do so directly on the Canadian Red Cross's website (redcross.ca) or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

SOURCE Arrondissement de LaSalle

For further information: Source: Direction des relations avec les citoyens, du greffe et des services administratifs