Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang Redefine Tired Gift Guides with Marshalls in "It's Giving Gifts!"

Rogers and Yang bring the holiday cheer with a reimagined gift guide featuring witty, wildly specific categories filled with standout gifts for every person on your list

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Marshalls Canada believes gifts should be as inspired as the people you're shopping for, so this holiday season, the brand is rewriting the rules of holiday gifting with Las Culturistas. Introducing "It's Giving Gifts!," a reimagined holiday gift guide, created in collaboration with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. Known for their sharp wit and cultural savvy, the duo is bringing a fresh perspective to tired gift guides with relatable gift categories that are equal parts elevated and entertaining - packed with premium finds at amazing prices that genuinely say, "I saw this and thought of you."

"It's Giving Gifts!" features 15 delightfully specific categories, designed to offer shoppable finds for everyone on your list from "best gifts for the cool girl who is always late and makes you think punctuality is kind of embarrassing" to "best gifts for me that were so thoughtful I really shouldn't have." Curated with Rogers and Yang's signature Las Culturistas flair, the relatable gift categories feature high-quality merchandise at incredible prices to help shoppers skip the generic and get personal.

"At Marshalls, we believe gifting should be fun, thoughtful, and full of personality," said Erin O'Brien, Brand Manager. "The holiday season is all about showing up for the people who matter most -- and at Marshalls, we make that easier with incredible finds at amazing value. Partnering with Matt and Bowen on It's Giving Gifts! was a natural fit. Their wit and insight bring a fresh perspective to holiday shopping, helping people gift with confidence, creativity, and a sense of humor that truly reflects who they are and who they're shopping for."

Each category in "It's Giving Gifts!" is packed with quality merchandise at prices that make gifting even more enjoyable this holiday season. From premium bakeware for "the gift at the holiday party that'll make you casually brag to everyone: 'Yeah…That was the one I brought'" to actually fashionable sneakers and leather wallets for "the Dad who takes the worst pictures of you you've ever seen, but you love him anyway," the guide brings the joy back into holiday shopping with inspired finds that feel made for everyone on your list.

"We're thrilled to partner with Marshalls to unveil 'It's Giving Gifts!' and trust us, it has our unmistakable stamp all over it. From the categories to the merchandise, it's giving thoughtful, it's giving chic, it's giving…giving," said Rogers and Yang. "There's truly something for everyone: friends, family, even situationships. We've always believed gift-giving should be joyful and personal, and finding 'that perfect gift' at an amazing price? THAT'S a sleigh!"

Gift the good stuff all season long at Marshalls and shop "It's Giving Gifts!" from Marshalls and Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang in store. Consumers can also follow @Marshallscanada on Instagram to discover curated edits packed with premium finds across every category and catch Rogers and Yang in action as they dive into the guide through a series of spirited videos.

