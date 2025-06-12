LANZAJET EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT TO STRENGTHEN THE COMPANY'S GLOBAL GROWTH

This agreement deepens multi-level collaboration with Microsoft across climate investment, renewable fuel offtake, and now digital infrastructure

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-gen fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, today announced a new agreement with Microsoft to adopt Microsoft Azure as the company's preferred cloud platform. The agreement marks an expansion of LanzaJet's partnership with Microsoft and underscores the central role innovation plays in scaling next-generation fuels for aviation.

LanzaJet will leverage Azure to support their global growth by enhancing the company's operational systems, financial platforms, and data-driven decision-making capabilities, including those related to plant performance and supply chain optimization.

"For early-stage technology companies like LanzaJet, partners matter, and Microsoft has been with us from the start," said Anne Sidio, Chief Transformation Officer at LanzaJet. "This agreement builds on a multi-level relationship with Microsoft, from early investment in our company to renewable fuel offtake agreements and now digital infrastructure, reflecting the kind of collaboration needed to accelerate innovation, scale operations, and build a secure and resilient global platform."

Microsoft has been a cornerstone partner in LanzaJet's journey, providing both capital and commercial alignment. The Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund was among the first institutions to invest in LanzaJet, offering one of the company's earliest low-interest loans to help finance the construction of LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels, the world's first commercial ethanol-to-SAF facility in Soperton, Georgia. Microsoft deepened that commitment in 2024 with a direct investment in LanzaJet to support continued global deployment of its technology.

In addition to financial backing, Microsoft is also an offtaker of LanzaJet's fuels, leveraging renewable diesel as well as SAF Certificates (SAFc) from future LanzaJet projects to advance its own emissions reduction goals and fulfill its industry-leading sustainability commitments, including becoming carbon negative by 2030. With today's announcement, Microsoft becomes a core technology partner supporting LanzaJet's internal systems as the company scales its global operations.

"Microsoft's continued support of LanzaJet reinforces the critical role enterprise-grade technology can play in climate innovation," said Alistair Speirs, Senior Director of Azure Global Infrastructure at Microsoft. "We are glad to be partnering with a leader in the sustainable fuels industry and be a part of LanzaJet's continued mission to decarbonize aviation."

As LanzaJet expands its project portfolio across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America, building their global platform on Azure will enable secure, scalable connectivity across regions, while supporting robust data management in areas ranging from feedstock traceability to emissions accounting.

This announcement follows a series of milestones for LanzaJet, including recent recognition from TIME100, S&P Global, and Reuters for the company's innovation, impact, and leadership in the global clean energy transition.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuel technologies critical to transform the global economy. LanzaJet was recently named TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2024 and a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet .com/.

