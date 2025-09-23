LANZAJET AND KAZMUNAYGAS (KMG) ANNOUNCE KAZAKHSTAN'S FIRST SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PROJECT PASSES MAJOR MILESTONE AND ADVANCES TO ENGINEERING AND DESIGN PHASE

As part of New York Climate Week, LanzaJet's CEO addressed the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and met with the Chairman of KMG, signing an agreement to advance the country's first SAF project after completing a joint feasibility study

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-generation fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, today announced that CEO Jimmy Samartzis spoke in front of an audience that included both the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chairman and CEO of the country's national oil and gas company, KMG, Askhat Khasenov. As part of New York Climate week, LanzaJet and KMG have signed an agreement to advance the country's first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project and a first for LanzaJet in deploying our leading Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology in the region.

KMG and LanzaJet recently completed a joint feasibility study, and have agreed to move to the next phase of project development – Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED), during which all technical and economic solutions for construction of the plant will be finalized.

"Kazakhstan is the type of market that creates incredible potential across industries – agriculture, logistics, oil and gas, and aviation. Our collaboration at LanzaJet with KMG sets in motion regional leadership to advance lower carbon flight and decarbonization of aviation, economic development for the country, and energy security for the region," said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet.

"This collaboration represents a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation and will support our low-carbon development goals and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. Overall, the project will positively impact the development of the biofuels market, improve the environmental performance of the aviation sector, and enhance Kazakhstan's transit potential," stated Askhat Khassenov.

The next phase of the project is set to get underway immediately following the signing of the agreement and the project is expected to support the anticipated SAF demand in Kazakhstan that is likely to hit 70,000 tonnes annually by 2030.

About LanzaJet

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuel technologies critical to transform the global economy. LanzaJet is supported by investors and partners including: Airbus, British Airways, Groupe ADP, Microsoft, Mitsui, MUFG, LanzaTech, Shell, Southwest Airlines, and Suncor. Last year, LanzaJet was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global, one of MIT's 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch in 2024, and the Platts Global Energy Award winner for Rising Star Company of the Year 2024. Further information is available at: https://www.lanzajet.com/.

