Lankin Real Estate Growth LP Acquires 33 Dawson Road, an 80-Unit Multi-Family Community in Guelph

Acquisition advances Lankin's strategy of acquiring institutional-grade assets for their portfolio of multi-family rental communities across Canada.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Lankin Investments today announced that Lankin Real Estate Growth LP has acquired 33 Dawson Road, an 80-unit multi-family residential community located at 33 Dawson Road, Guelph, Ontario.

Guelph reflects the demand-driven rental market Lankin targets on behalf of its investors, where two-bedroom rents have risen roughly 32% over the five years to 2025 -- about 6% annually.1 The acquisition reflects Lankin's disciplined investment criteria for institutional-grade multi-family assets in select Canadian markets, and comes amid a renewed wave of institutional capital into Ontario apartments. For analytical context, see Lankin's recent market intelligence report, GTA Multi-Family Q1 2026: Big Capital Is Back.

Property at a glance:

Location: Guelph, Ontario

Address: 33 Dawson Road

Units: 80

Fund: Lankin Real Estate Growth LP

About Lankin Investments

Lankin Investments is a real estate investment firm specializing in institutional-grade Canadian multi-family assets. With over 15 years of experience, the firm has successfully acquired, managed, and operated rental communities across Canada. Today, Lankin manages a real estate portfolio exceeding $2 billion, with more than 6,200 multi-family units under management.

For more information, visit lankin.com.

Disclaimer

This material is for information purposes only; should not be considered advice; and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any investments. Investments are sold through registered dealers. See the relevant Offering Memorandum and the disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning Lankin Investments' ongoing operational and management plans for the property and its broader portfolio strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties -- including real estate market conditions, financing availability, interest rate changes, and other factors described in the relevant Offering Memorandum -- that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lankin undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities law. See full disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.

Sources

1Guelph two-bedroom purpose-built apartment rents rose from $1,367 in October 2020 to $1,803 in October 2025 -- a 31.9% increase, or approximately 5.7% annually (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Housing Market Information Portal -- Guelph Historical Average Rents by Bedroom Type).

SOURCE Lankin Investments

Media Contact: Media Relations, Lankin Investments, [email protected]