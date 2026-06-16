Lankin Apartment REIT Acquires 1551 Lycee Place, a 258-Unit Multi-Family Community in Ottawa

Acquisition adds to Lankin's $2+ billion institutional-grade portfolio of Canadian multi-family rental communities.

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Lankin Investments today announced that Lankin Apartment REIT has acquired 1551 Lycee Place, a 258-unit multi-family residential community located in Ottawa.

The property strengthens Lankin's footprint in the National Capital Region, a market characterized by government-anchored employment and rental demand.1 The acquisition aligns with Lankin's disciplined investment criteria for institutional-grade multi-family assets in select Canadian markets. For analytical context on how Lankin evaluates markets like Ottawa -- which sits in the primary / upper-secondary tier of Canadian apartment markets -- see our recent market intelligence report, "Primary vs. Secondary Markets: Reading the Rent Spread".

Property at a glance:

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Address: 1551 Lycee Place

Units: 258

Fund: Lankin Apartment REIT

About Lankin Investments

Lankin Investments is a real estate investment firm specializing in institutional-grade Canadian multi-family assets. With over 15 years of experience, the firm has successfully acquired, managed, and operated rental communities across Canada. Today, Lankin manages a real estate portfolio exceeding $2 billion, with more than 6,200 multi-family units under management.

For more information, visit lankin.com.

Disclaimer

This material is for information purposes only; should not be considered advice; and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any investments. Investments are sold through registered dealers. See the relevant Offering Memorandum and the disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning Lankin Investments' ongoing operational and management plans for the property and its broader portfolio strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties -- including real estate market conditions, financing availability, interest rate changes, and other factors described in the relevant Offering Memorandum -- that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lankin undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities law. See full disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.

Sources

1Government-anchored employment: per the 2021 Census, 21.1% of Ottawa's labour force worked in public administration, versus 6.2% nationally (Statistics Canada, "A Tale of Two Cities in One National Capital Region: Ottawa–Gatineau at a Glance"). Rental-market fundamentals: CMHC, Rental Market Report -- 2025 Edition.

SOURCE Lankin Investments

Media Contact: [email protected] | Lankin Investments