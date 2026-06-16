Lankin Apartment REIT Acquires 1551 Lycee Place, a 258-Unit Multi-Family Community in Ottawa
News provided byLankin Investments
Jun 16, 2026, 09:00 ET
Acquisition adds to Lankin's $2+ billion institutional-grade portfolio of Canadian multi-family rental communities.
TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Lankin Investments today announced that Lankin Apartment REIT has acquired 1551 Lycee Place, a 258-unit multi-family residential community located in Ottawa.
The property strengthens Lankin's footprint in the National Capital Region, a market characterized by government-anchored employment and rental demand.1 The acquisition aligns with Lankin's disciplined investment criteria for institutional-grade multi-family assets in select Canadian markets. For analytical context on how Lankin evaluates markets like Ottawa -- which sits in the primary / upper-secondary tier of Canadian apartment markets -- see our recent market intelligence report, "Primary vs. Secondary Markets: Reading the Rent Spread".
Property at a glance:
Location: Ottawa, Ontario
Address: 1551 Lycee Place
Units: 258
Fund: Lankin Apartment REIT
About Lankin Investments
Lankin Investments is a real estate investment firm specializing in institutional-grade Canadian multi-family assets. With over 15 years of experience, the firm has successfully acquired, managed, and operated rental communities across Canada. Today, Lankin manages a real estate portfolio exceeding $2 billion, with more than 6,200 multi-family units under management.
For more information, visit lankin.com.
Disclaimer
This material is for information purposes only; should not be considered advice; and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any investments. Investments are sold through registered dealers. See the relevant Offering Memorandum and the disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements concerning Lankin Investments' ongoing operational and management plans for the property and its broader portfolio strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties -- including real estate market conditions, financing availability, interest rate changes, and other factors described in the relevant Offering Memorandum -- that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lankin undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities law. See full disclaimers at lankin.com/disclaimers.
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Sources
SOURCE Lankin Investments
Media Contact: [email protected] | Lankin Investments
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