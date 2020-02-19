LanguageLine Solutions Receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Market Leader Award for Investments in Technology and Superior Language Services

The language services industry has penetrated all aspects of social and economic life. LanguageLine is able to connect its clients to a team of more than 11,000 on-demand interpreters via audio or video in 30 seconds or less. The company also schedules interpreters to meet in person across North America, and translates and localizes the written content for dozens of mediums. LanguageLine provides these services in more than 240 languages, with support provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its 28,000-plus clients span health care, government, and enterprise, including the majority of the Fortune 500. The company handled more than 40 million interactions last year.

"LanguageLine Solutions is the recipient of this prestigious Award for its compelling product line strategy, financial performance, brand reputation and market leadership," Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles said. "LanguageLine has managed its phenomenal growth while at the same time delivering unparalleled quality. The company continues to evaluate and refine its processes for recruiting, hiring, and training linguists."

LanguageLine offers one-touch language access wherever and whenever it is needed. LanguageLine's multi-million dollar investment in its proprietary cloud-based technical platform, Olympus, has positioned the company to support clients' needs for new language-access solutions today and far into the future.

"Unlike the competition, LanguageLine offers 360 degrees of language access thanks to its significant investments in people, processes and technology, as well as its commitment to Lean Six Sigma principles," DeSalles said. "LanguageLine's diversified revenue and strong client retention demonstrates a stable business model that is poised to dominate a rapidly accelerating market."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine Solutions has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, deaf, and hard-of-hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 11,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Visit https://www.languageline.com/company/who-we-are for more information.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

