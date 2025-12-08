GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Wednesday, December 10, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

During this period, 2 lanes will remain open at all times to vehicular traffic in each direction. The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The work involves removing barrels installed on the shoulder of the road that prevent vehicles from driving in this area, and signage will be installed to indicate this restriction. To carry out the installation safely, lane closures are required.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)