GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:

Saturday, May 31 , from 7 am to 7 pm

Sunday, June 1 , from 7 am to 7 pm

During these periods, at least 1 lane will remain open at all times to motorists in each direction, and access for cyclists and pedestrians will be maintained.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)