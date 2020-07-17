CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the JC Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following period:

From Monday, July 20 , at 9 am to Wednesday, September 30 , at 3 pm

During this period, a single lane will be closed with alternating traffic directed by temporary traffic lights or flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

These closures will not impact cyclists or pedestrians; one sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

