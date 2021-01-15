Lane closure on Salmon Boulevard due to work on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on Salmon Boulevard in relation to inspections for the J.C. Van Horne Bridge during the following periods:

Tuesday, January 19 , from 7:30 am to 6 pm

Wednesday, January 20 , from 7:30 am to 6 pm

Thursday, January 21 , from 7:30 am to 6 pm

During these periods, a single lane will be closed, with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

Cyclists and pedestrians will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

