Lane closure on Chaudiere Crossing
Mar 19, 2021, 14:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the southbound lane (Gatineau to Ottawa) on the Union Bridge of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed for maintenance work during the following period:
- Tuesday, March 23, from 9 am to 12:30 pm
During this period, the northbound lane (Ottawa to Gatineau) will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.
The sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
