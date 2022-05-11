Lane and sidewalk closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

May 11, 2022, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists and pedestrians that lanes and sidewalks on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will be partially closed for maintenance work during the following periods:

  • Saturday, May 14, from 7 am to 7 pm
  • Sunday, May 15, 7 am to 7 pm
Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, one sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada