May 11, 2022, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists and pedestrians that lanes and sidewalks on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will be partially closed for maintenance work during the following periods:
- Saturday, May 14, from 7 am to 7 pm
- Sunday, May 15, 7 am to 7 pm
During these periods, one sidewalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
