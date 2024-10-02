Campaign imagery: HERE

TUMI once again pushes the boundaries of performance luxury with the all-new Turin collection. Crafted from premium Italian leather with elevated metal accents, this collection is designed for the multifaceted man. From work to travel to play, Turin offers seven sleek styles—backpacks, briefcases, slings, totes, and more—priced from $450–$1,495 USD. Each piece, in a sophisticated black colorway, features TUMI's new 'T' logo, blending luxury with innovative design.

As the official launch of the Turin collection, the campaign offers a new look and feel for TUMI by placing a dynamic athlete in his prime—perfectly embodied by Lando—against the grand backdrop of a seaside chateau in France. Expertly lensed by photographer Emma Panchot and director Arnaud Uyttenhove, Lando's personality shines through as he takes us through a day in his unpredictable life with his favorite TUMI products.

"Lando has been an invaluable partner to TUMI for over three years, consistently driving excitement for our collaborations and campaigns," said Jill Krizelman, SVP of Global Marketing & eCommerce. "This campaign is particularly special, as it offers a spirited and fresh perspective on Lando, capturing his signature style and personality in a new way. There's truly no one better to unveil the new Turin collection."

"Working with TUMI these past few years has been an incredible experience, especially on this new campaign where the content feels super personal to me," said Lando Norris. "The leather Turin pieces offer a real premium feel, which is a nice, sleek alternative to the TUMI | McLaren kit I carry to races."

Featured in the campaign alongside Turin are TUMI's iconic Alpha X and 19 Degree Titanium collections, along with silhouettes from the TUMI | McLaren collection—a nod to his long-standing career with the brand. Alpha X is TUMI's strongest softside collection to date, crafted from the ultra-durable PX6 fabric with a unique combination of high strength and abrasion resistance. The Alpha X assortment features elevated finishes including a mixed hard and soft side exterior and gunmetal hardware, ranging in price from $125–$1,495 USD.

The premium 19 Degree Titanium collection showcases products built for travel with genuine titanium that offers superior strength, durability and enhanced dent resistance. The 19 Degree Titanium assortment includes an international carry-on suitcase, an extended trip packing case and a briefcase, ranging in price from $3,000–$4,500 USD.

TUMI's new Turin collection is now available at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide, alongside Alpha X, 19 Degree Titanium and TUMI | McLaren. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign on @TUMITravel social channels.

