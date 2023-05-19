Landmark Victory: KPM Analytics Prevails in Trade Secret Misappropriation Trial

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- KPM Analytics, a global leader in scientific instrumentation and machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical quality parameters in the food and agricultural industries, is gratified to announce a resounding victory in a recent jury trial concerning trade secret misappropriation claims. In the United States District Court, the jury, after an extensive examination of the evidence, returned a unanimous verdict in favor of KPM. With it, KPM was awarded multiple millions of dollars in financial damages.

The lawsuit, KPM Analytics North America Corporation vs. Blue Sun Scientific, LLC, The Innovative Technologies Group & Co., Ltd., Arnold Eilert, Robert Gajewski, Rachael Glenister, and Irvin Lucas (Civil Action No. 21-CV-10572-MRG), involved allegations of trade secret theft and misappropriation against KPM. Following a rigorous 12-day trial in May 2023, the jury agreed with KPM's assertions, underscoring the importance of respecting and upholding intellectual property laws.

The jury's unanimous verdict in favor of KPM is a testament to the strength of the evidence presented and the credibility of its claims. This verdict reaffirms KPM's commitment to defending its assets and innovations. It also underscores the company's belief in the power of law to protect innovators and ensure fair competition in the marketplace.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the trial, which reinforces the value of our unique industry knowledge developed over decades and the significance of protecting it," stated Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics. "This verdict sends a clear message that intellectual property theft will not be tolerated."

KPM would like to extend its gratitude to the dedicated legal team, Sunstein LLP and Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, PC, expert witnesses, and all those involved in the two-year long case, whose unwavering support and diligent efforts were instrumental in achieving this significant victory. The verdict serves as a reminder that KPM will not tolerate the misappropriation of its trade secrets and will take all necessary legal measures to safeguard its valuable intellectual property.

As an industry leader, KPM remains committed to advancing scientific solutions that analyze key parameters for food, agriculture and other critical applications. With this successful outcome, KPM can confidently focus on continuing to serve our customers with innovative technologies, secure in the knowledge that its trade secrets are protected by law.

About KPM Analytics‍

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

