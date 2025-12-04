KPM Analytics Enhances NIR Analyzers with New Ready-to-Use NIR Calibration Packages to Simplify Food & Feed Quality Analysis

SpectraStar™ XT Series Users Now Have Easier Access to KPM's Extensive Calibration Library for Confident Quality Assurance

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- KPM Analytics today announced the release of 10 new Near-Infrared (NIR) Calibration Packages for its SpectraStar™ XT NIR Analyzer Series. These ready-to-use packages provide food and agriculture producers with faster, simpler access to accurate, high-confidence quality measurements.

Food and feed processors rely on NIR technology to quickly assess key quality attributes such as moisture, protein, fat (oil), and fiber--measurements made possible by robust calibration models that convert spectral data into actionable results. KPM's new calibration packages introduce more than 200 validated calibration models, expanding product coverage and giving SpectraStar™ XT users immediate access to precise, reliable analysis across a wide range of agricultural and processed food products. Combined with the SpectraStar XT's high signal-to-noise optical design and patented TAS® (True Alignment Spectroscopy) technology, these packages deliver a powerful, ready-to-use quality control solution that supports consistent decision-making from day one.

"KPM Analytics has long been a leader in NIR innovation for the food and feed industries. SpectraStar™ XT analyzers are trusted for their accuracy and reliability, and these new Calibration Packages further strengthen that value," says Yuegang Zhao, President of the KPM Analytics Laboratory Solutions Division and Chief Commercial Officer. "A calibration library of this depth and robustness takes years to build, and it enables producers to streamline workflows, maintain consistency, and make confident, data-driven decisions."

The initial set of 10 calibration packages spans feed, feed ingredients, dairy products, grains, flours, oilseeds, snack foods, and more. Each package includes between 10 and more than 30 calibrations, depending on the application. Updates to the packages and additional packages will be released as KPM continues to expand its growing calibration library.

Calibration Deployment Simplified with KPMLink® Cloud Platform

Calibration packages can be distributed through KPMLink®, KPM's cloud-based platform for networking, calibration deployment, and data management across multiple SpectraStar™ XT analyzers. The system centralizes and simplifies calibration control, ensuring consistent methods across all instruments. Through KPMLink®, teams can instantly deploy and synchronize updates--including the new NIR Calibration Packages--to every SpectraStar™ XT analyzer connected to their organization.

"KPMLink® allows organizations to manage all SpectraStar™ XT analyzers from anywhere in the world," Zhao adds. "Instead of manually downloading individual calibrations, KPMLink® streamlines the entire process, ensuring every instrument remains up to date and operating correctly."

Availability

Current SpectraStar XT Series users and prospective customers are encouraged to contact [email protected] to learn more about KPM Analytics' NIR Calibration Package offerings. For additional information about SpectraStar XT analyzers, KPMLink®, and other KPM solutions, visit www.kpmanalytics.com.

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and vision process machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to solve our customers' problems uniquely. Our brands include AMS, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

