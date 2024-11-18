LANDMARK CINEMAS NEW PREMIUM MOVIE THEATRE IN WINDSOR OPENS NOVEMBER 20, 2024

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR GLADIATOR 2 and WICKED

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas Canada (Landmark Cinemas) is pleased to announce beginning November 20th, Movie Lovers may enjoy the ultimate moviegoing experience at the all-new Landmark Cinemas at the Mikhail Centre in Windsor, Ontario located at Provincial Road and Walker Road.

Landmark's premium moviegoing experience features a state-of-the art movie projection and sound experience complemented by the ultimate in seating luxury and comfort in all 8 of the theatres' auditoriums. Features and amenities include:

Recliner Seating: Sit back and relax in fully powered luxury recliner seating.

Sit back and relax in fully powered luxury recliner seating. Premiere Seats: Featuring premium, heated seats with an adjustable headrest, and a wider, retractable armrest. A handy side table to place your drinks and treats plus coat hooks to hang up your jackets and a storage area for bags and more. All wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort.

Featuring premium, heated seats with an adjustable headrest, and a wider, retractable armrest. A handy side table to place your drinks and treats plus coat hooks to hang up your jackets and a storage area for bags and more. All wrapped up in a privacy enclosure for additional personal space and comfort. Loungers: Exclusive to the auditorium's first two rows, Loungers are ideally positioned to the viewing angle of the screen to provide a luxurious and immersive moviegoing experience with the added convenience of side tables for your movie treats.

Exclusive to the auditorium's first two rows, Loungers are ideally positioned to the viewing angle of the screen to provide a luxurious and immersive moviegoing experience with the added convenience of side tables for your movie treats. Laser Ultra: Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) experience features 4K Laser Projection that delivers sharper, and brighter images, Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, and luxury seating to deliver the ultimate in sight, sound, and comfort.

Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) experience features Laser Projection that delivers sharper, and brighter images, Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, and luxury seating to deliver the ultimate in sight, sound, and comfort. LUXE Cinema: A luxurious 18+ only moviegoing experience, the Cinema Luxe auditorium features 4K Laser Projection, for the sharpest, richest image, Dolby ATMOS sound that puts you in the movie, all Premiere Seating, to relax and recline in the privacy of your own personal enclosure and in the auditoriums' first two rows Loungers, with side tables and privacy enclosure ideally positioned to the viewing angle of the screen provide a luxurious and immersive moviegoing experience.

A luxurious 18+ only moviegoing experience, the Cinema Luxe auditorium features Laser Projection, for the sharpest, richest image, Dolby ATMOS sound that puts you in the movie, all Premiere Seating, to relax and recline in the privacy of your own personal enclosure and in the auditoriums' first two rows Loungers, with side tables and privacy enclosure ideally positioned to the viewing angle of the screen provide a luxurious and immersive moviegoing experience. Landmark EXTRAS: Movie Lovers can join EXTRAS, Landmark's loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets, concession items and more.

Movie Lovers can join EXTRAS, Landmark's loyalty program for free to collect points for free movie tickets, concession items and more. Food & Beverage : Freshly popped popcorn of course and traditional moviegoing snacks complemented by a selection of additional offerings including Coca-Cola® Freestyle®, ICEE, Pizza Pizza, Pretzel Maker, Mrs. Fields Cookies, and a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink coolers & cocktails.

: Freshly popped popcorn of course and traditional moviegoing snacks complemented by a selection of additional offerings including Coca-Cola® Freestyle®, ICEE, Pizza Pizza, Pretzel Maker, Mrs. Fields Cookies, and a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, cider, and ready-to-drink coolers & cocktails. Level Up Arcade : A dedicated gaming space featuring more than twenty of the latest interactive gaming experiences.

: A dedicated gaming space featuring more than twenty of the latest interactive gaming experiences. e Kiosk Ticket and Concession Purchasing: Kiosks conveniently located in the lobby area provide Movie Lovers with the added convenience and ease to purchase their tickets and order their concession items for pick-up.

"Landmark Cinemas prides itself, and is committed to, delivering the ultimate moviegoing experience for Movie Lovers," says Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas. "We are excited to share our premium cinema experiences with Movie Lovers across the Windsor area from luxury seating and the ultimate in picture and sound presentation, to Luxe Cinema, a luxurious and intimate 18+ moviegoing experience and the great rewards that await our EXTRAS loyalty members."

About Landmark Cinemas

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 36 theatres and 299 screens from BC, throughout Western Canada and Ontario in multiple formats that include Premium Large Format (PLF) brands (Laser Ultra, IMAX®, Extra, Xtreme) and RealD 3D technology, and in select locations, the premium comfort of Premiere Seating or Full-Recliner Seating and with the added convenience of Reserved Seating. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

Olivia Goemans

ogoemans@landmarkcin emas.com

www.landmarkcinemas.com/media-hub

Our Windsor Press Kit, featuring photos and b-roll, is available for download here

About Mikhail Holdings

Mikhail Holdings is a developer of commercial, residential, and industrial properties in southwestern Ontario. It owns and operates a variety of real estate holdings in the Windsor area, including shopping centers, offices, and apartment complexes.

Mikhail is proud to invest in the Windsor community and supports people in the community through several different charitable organizations throughout the year.

The corporate headquarters for Mikhail Holdings is in Windsor, Ontario. For more information: mikhailholdings.com

Joe Mikhail, Owner, Mikhail Holdings Limited, P: (519) 944-2929, E: [email protected]