LANDMARK CINEMAS LAUNCHES SHOUT OUT

A MOVIEGOER-CREATED, 30-SECOND PERSONALIZED VIDEO MESSAGE THAT PLAYS BEFORE THEIR MOVIE

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Moviegoers can now celebrate a birthday, engagement, anniversary, or anything they want – within reason – with Shout Out, a self-created, 30-second personalized video message that plays before their movie, for only $19.99 plus applicable taxes.

"The power of the big screen makes a birthday greeting, an anniversary celebration, or any occasion extra special" Tweet this Landmark Cinemas' Shout Out experience spot Landmark Cinemas' Shout Out logo (CNW Group/Landmark Cinemas Canada LP) Shout Out Example - Canadian Citizenship Shout Out Example - Belated Birthday

Purchasing, and creating, a Shout Out is easy. After selecting their movie, date, showtime and seats, moviegoers are offered the opportunity to purchase a Shout Out. With purchase, moviegoers receive an email from VidDay, a video creation platform, with instructions on how to create and submit their Shout Out. VidDay's simple and intuitive platform, enables creators to mix video and still images with music to create their personalized Shout Out. Moviegoers must submit their Shout Out 48 hours prior to their selected film to allow for content review.

"The power of the big screen makes a birthday greeting, an anniversary celebration, or any occasion extra special," states Bill Walker, CEO Landmark Cinemas. "The thrill of "sharing" the screen with the biggest movies, and the biggest stars, if only for 30 seconds, makes a Shout Out a unique and memorable experience that can only be created in our movie theatres."

"Our mission is to 'Make A Billion People Smile!" states VidDay co-founder Denis Devigne, "and our partnership with Landmark Cinemas in this unique application of our platform will be sure to bring a smile to moviegoers. We are continually amazed by the creativity of our users, and we are sure that not only will Shout Out recipients be thrilled, but other audience members will also be entertained."

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 40 theatres and 325 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

For additional information:

https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/media-hub

[email protected]

About VidDay:

VidDay is a collaborative video maker for people who want to give a personalized gift. With VidDay, you can collect video messages and photos from friends, to have compiled into a beautiful video. No editing skills required because VidDay makes the video for you! Birthday videos are the most popular, but a VidDay video is a perfect gift for all special occasions. The best part about VidDay is watching the recipient's reaction. What's even better is when they cry tears of joy. 🥰

For additional information:

https://www.vidday.com/press

[email protected]

SOURCE Landmark Cinemas Canada LP