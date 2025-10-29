Landis+Gyr Selected to Provide Grid Edge Technology for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative's Grid Modernization Project

REC will deploy Landis+Gyr's Revelo® platform, delivering high resolution energy data access for grid monitoring and member engagement

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced an agreement to support the utility's grid modernization plan with the installation of the Revelo® grid edge intelligence platform and advanced metering infrastructure.

In addition to advanced metering, Revelo will process high resolution, real-time data needed to monitor the full distribution circuit and load-side demands across the utility's over 183,000-member service connections. Within a distributed energy resource management (DERMS) system, the data enables more options for REC members and more control for system operators.

"As a member-owned cooperative serving portions of 22 counties in Virginia, we're focused on reliability and affordability for members, while also integrating innovative technologies that will expand our service offerings and improve customer experience," said Peter Muhoro, Chief Strategy, Technology & Innovation Officer at REC. "The key for us in selecting Revelo is the edge processing capability to enable dynamic load management and member engagement. Our goal is providing members with the ability to make data-informed decisions for managing energy use and costs, while improving the resiliency of our distribution system."

The Revelo Platform will enable REC to expand variable pricing options for members, integrate edge processing into system management applications such as DERMS, implement virtual power plant technology to better leverage DERs and EVs, and deliver more visibility and control for system operators.

"We are excited to be part of this project as it demonstrates how flexible grid management starts at the grid edge. The ability to stream high resolution current and voltage data is what sets the Revelo platform apart. With the ability to analyze advanced power quality metrics and detect grid anomalies at the edge and immediately share that data with software applications in the meter, Revelo powers dynamic system management," said David Chris, Vice President of Sale and Marketing at Landis+Gyr.

Revelo's unique features support a variety of next generation AMI use cases to assist utilities with flexible grid management, including support for transportation electrification, distributed energy resources and circuit level capacity management. More than 6 million Revelo sensing meters are under contract and being deployed in North America.

About REC

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is one of Virginia's largest distribution cooperatives. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, the utility provides electric service to more than 183,000 connections and maintains 18,000 miles of distribution lines across 22 counties.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of smart energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287017/5589884/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America Senior Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected] +1 320-307-7486