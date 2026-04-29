Landis+Gyr Joins EPRI's Open Power AI Consortium to Advance Applications for the Electric Power Industry

The company will work with other member utilities, national labs, and technology providers to further applications of AI for improving grid efficiency, reliability and resiliency

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, announced it is participating in EPRI's Open Power AI (OPAI) Consortium to further AI use cases for reliable energy delivery in the utility Industry.

Building AI Applications for the Grid

EPRI launched the OPAI Consortium to develop open-source AI and GenAI models, as well as datasets and libraries designed to address electric utility challenges. The Consortium is also making an AI Sandbox available to members for testing and validation of use cases prior to field testing and deployment.

"The Consortium is designed to connect technology users, providers, and developers around shared efforts to address emerging challenges on power systems," said Jeremy Renshaw, EPRI's Director of Open Power AI and Quantum. "The end goal is to enhance grid reliability, optimize performance of existing assets, and reduce costs for utility customers."

Landis+Gyr Innovation

Landis+Gyr is revolutionizing grid edge intelligence with its grid-sensing metering platform Revelo®, which streams high-resolution voltage and current data to support real-time edge applications. These applications assist utilities with demand management, asset protection and DER integration to maintain reliability and affordability of energy. Access to ready-to-use AI models and analytics complements Landis+Gyr's existing app development environment to support work on flexibility management solutions, as well as applications dependent on anomaly detection and prediction models.

"This initiative represents a strategic opportunity for Landis+Gyr to collaborate with leading utilities and technology partners to advance AI applications for our customers," said Amith Kota, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Landis+Gyr. "EPRI's Open AI Consortium provides the ability to work directly with leading companies in this space to accelerate innovation and validate new use cases for grid edge apps and analytics."

EPRI's Open Power AI Consortium

The Open Power AI Consortium aims to evolve the electric sector by leveraging advanced AI technologies to innovate the way electricity is made, moved, and used by customers. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders, researchers, and technology providers, the consortium will drive the development and deployment of cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiencies, increase resiliency and reliability, deploy emerging and sustainable technologies, and reduce costs while improving the customer experience. Learn more by visiting: Homepage | OPAI

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 3,500 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe and sustainable.

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SOURCE Landis+Gyr

Contact - Dan Jacobson | Regional Contact North America, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected], +1 320-307-7486